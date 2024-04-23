Black & Veatch Earns Highest Implementation Partnership with Leading Enterprise Asset Management System Provider, Trimble – Cityworks

Infrastructure solutions leader leverages Esri and Trimble platforms to build, operate, and maintain public infrastructure





OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global engineering, construction and consulting company Black & Veatch has earned platinum partnership status with Cityworks, a Trimble company. As part of the enhanced partnership with Cityworks, Black & Veatch maintains its expertise with the platform to support clients as they build resilient, safe and sustainable communities using an enterprise asset management system (EAMS) with Esri GIS technology as the core asset repository.

Since 2014, Black & Veatch has partnered with Cityworks to offer clients a consolidated system of record for asset lifecycle management and improved decision-making that leverages client investments in enterprise GIS.

Cityworks software works to streamline public infrastructure management through its GIS-centric platform which includes work management, asset management, risk assessment, as well as tools for project permitting, licensing and land management. Cityworks also includes an open interface to integrate with third-party software systems that include enterprise resource planning and finance, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), laboratory information management system (LIMS), closed-circuit television (CCTV), citizen engagement, document management, business intelligence, fuel system management and more.

Black & Veatch has partnered with numerous entities on their projects to implement Cityworks’ asset management software including the city of Clearwater, FL overseeing the implementation for the treatment, distribution, collections, reclaim, and wellfields along with proposed implementations for Public Works, Parks and Recreation and Facilities Maintenance. Black & Veatch has also worked with St. Augustine, FL re-implementing Cityworks PLL (Permits, Licensing & Land) while supporting AMS users.

The recognition comes on the heels of Black & Veatch earning its State and Local Government specialty designation from Esri, which is helping governments modernize operations, gain new perspective on the balance between natural and built environments, and create equitable and inclusive policies by spatially enabling data.

“ Our elevated partnerships with Trimble and Esri are a testament to the volume and quality of the work Black & Veatch and Cityworks have been able to accomplish over the past 10 years,” said Andrew Chastain-Howley, director of specialized solutions at Black & Veatch. “ This is yet another commitment to our municipal clients using GIS technology and working towards the digital transformation.”

