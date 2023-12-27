Black & Veatch Earns Esri State and Local Government Specialty Designation

Infrastructure solutions leader will leverage ArcGIS technology to deliver geospatial services to clients





OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global engineering, consulting and construction leader Black & Veatch today announced it has earned the State and Local Government specialty designation from Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence and mapping. With this Esri Partner Network designation, Black & Veatch is recognized for its commitment in applying Esri ArcGIS technology to develop and configure ready-to-use solutions and deliver geospatial services to strengthen its municipal, state and local government services.

Black & Veatch’s global GIS and information solutions professionals provide innovative data management and spatial analytics for all aspects of project engineering and client support. The company provides clients with easier ways to organize large volumes of spatially enabled data, offering consulting services such as the following:

Asset management and capital improvement planning.

Community planning, including resilience, hazard mitigation, emergency response and social equity.

Application development and data analytics.

Alternative energy assessments and environmental remediation.

Modeling and systems integrations.

Land acquisitions and permitting.

Automation and web-based collaboration and management dashboards.

“Our collaboration and engagement in the Esri Partner Network helps us deliver the latest in digital infrastructure solutions to our clients,” said Andrew Chastain-Howley, director of specialized solutions at Black & Veatch. “Earning the State and Local Government specialty designation helps us expand our GIS and location intelligence services and solutions across a variety of situations.”

Contact Black & Veatch for more information.

Editor’s Note:

The state and local government specialty, along with the ArcGIS System Ready and ArcGIS Marketplace provider status, acknowledges Black & Veatch’s commitment to providing effective and focused solutions to clients around the world. Learn more about Black & Veatch’s partnership with Esri here.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

Contacts

Susan Rivera | +1 781 565 5819 | RIVERAS1@BV.COM

24-HOUR MEDIA EMAIL | media@bv.com