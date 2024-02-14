Black & Veatch Appoints Ian Bramson as Vice President of Global Industrial Cybersecurity

Bramson will lead the newly created global industrial cybersecurity practice, spearheading the commercialization and operation of solutions across critical infrastructure





OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global engineering, construction and consulting leader Black & Veatch has named Ian Bramson as vice president of global industrial cybersecurity. Bramson will be responsible for the strategy, commercialization and business growth of all of Black & Veatch’s integrated cybersecurity solutions and capabilities.

Industrial cybersecurity involves safeguarding diverse assets, data, people and processes that are controlled by Operational Technology (OT) digital networks. This includes controls, instrumentation, software, automation, sensors and OEM equipment – critical elements within all the industries Black & Veatch serves.

“With the increase in digitization, automation and connectivity of our clients’ operations, their cybersecurity risks expand exponentially and can have real-life, physical consequences,” said Patrick Hogan, Chief Client Officer at Black & Veatch. “Ian’s deep knowledge of the OT, industrial and energy segments, as well as power and water utilities, make him the ideal choice to lead our new global industrial cybersecurity practice.”

Bramson brings over 25 years of experience solving the business challenges of cybersecurity, risk management and digital transformation. Over the past 10 years, he has built two successful cybersecurity consulting services backed by global sales organizations and cybersecurity programs across multiple industries.

“In today’s cybersecurity landscape, our clients have recognized that protecting their operations and their customers’ data and information from cyber attacks is no longer an option – it’s a business imperative,” said Bramson. “Black & Veatch is uniquely positioned to take a global leadership role, identifying and providing cybersecurity solutions for our clients to safeguard their operations and the communities they serve.”

