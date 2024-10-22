Black Hills AI and DeepIP Announce Strategic Integration Partnership

Innovative Collaboration Set to Revolutionize IP Automation and Analysis

MINNEAPOLIS & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Black Hills AI and DeepIP today announced a groundbreaking integration partnership that promises to transform the landscape of intellectual property (IP) automation and analysis. This strategic alliance combines the industry-leading automation and AI technologies of both companies, offering unprecedented capabilities to their respective customer bases.





Empowering Users with AI-augmented Prosecution Tools

The partnership will enable Black Hills AI customers to harness DeepIP’s AI capabilities, significantly enhancing their IP management processes. Black Hills AI’s users will now be able to access DeepIP to:

Analyze prosecution documents with advanced AI-driven insights

Augment automated shells responses for more efficient IP processing

Generate automated reports enriched with cutting-edge generative AI technology

Additionally, Black Hills AI’s customers will be able to improve the productivity of their patent drafting and prosecution operations by leveraging DeepIP cutting edge AI assistants, and deliver better patents to their end-customers.

DeepIP’s users, on the other hand, will benefit from seamless access to their prosecution documents, using Black Hills AI’s file wrapper synchronization services. This integration allows for rapid and effortless loading of data into DeepIP’s application streamlining workflow and boosting productivity.

A New Era of IP Management

Jim Hallenbeck, President and CEO of Black Hills AI, commented on the partnership: “This collaboration with DeepIP marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide cutting-edge intelligent IP automation solutions. By integrating DeepIP capabilities with our open data philosophy, we’re offering our customers unparalleled insights and efficiency in developing and managing their intellectual property portfolios.”

François-Xavier (FX) Leduc, CEO of DeepIP, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Black Hills AI to bring our AI technology to a wider audience. This integration will empower IP professionals with AI-driven drafting and analysis tools that were previously unavailable, setting a new standard in the industry.”

The integration is expected to roll out to customers in the coming weeks, with both companies providing support and training to ensure a smooth transition.

Meet Us at the AIPLA Annual Meeting

Both DeepIP and Black Hills AI will be present at the AIPLA Annual Meeting on October 24-25, 2024 at the Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center. Attendees are invited to meet with representatives from both companies to learn more about the integration and explore its benefits in person. The AIPLA Annual Meeting is one of the most important events in the IP industry, and this partnership will be a key highlight.

About Black Hills AI

Black Hills AI is a leading provider of IP automation solutions, specializing in innovative tools for efficient patent prosecution and portfolio management.

For more information, visit https://blackhills.ai/ or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About DeepIP

DeepIP, formerly known as “davinci”, is the first next-generation AI patent assistant designed to free IP practitioners from tedious tasks enabling them to deliver greater value to their clients. Today the tool is helping law firms and in-house counsels with their patent drafting and prosecution workflow in the US and Europe.

DeepIP’s North American headquarters is in New York City and its European headquarters is in Paris, France. For more information, visit https://www.deepip.ai/ or follow the company on LinkedIn.

For more information about this partnership and its benefits, please contact:

Jim Hallenbeck, President and CEO of Black Hills AI Email: jhallenbeck@blackhills.ai Phone: 563-580-5129

François-Xavier Leduc, CEO of DeepIP Email: fx.leduc@deepip.ai Phone: 929-539-0699



Contacts

Media:

Christy Burke, Burke & Company PR, 917-623-5096, cburke@burke-company.com