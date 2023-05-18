Black Hat Asia 2023 Closes on Record-Breaking, In-Person Event in Singapore

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, today announced the successful completion of the in-person component of Black Hat Asia 2023. The event welcomed a record number of attendees from May 9 through May 12, with more than 3,000 attendees joining at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Security professionals from 95 countries registered to attend the event and experience firsthand the latest in research, development, and trends in Information Security (InfoSec). The event featured separate two- and four-day deeply technical hands-on Trainings, followed by two days of Briefings presenting the latest research and vulnerability disclosures.

“ Black Hat is committed to being the event series where the best minds in the security industry continue to come together,” said Steve Wylie, Vice President, Cybersecurity Market Group at Informa Tech. “ I’m thankful for a successful close on Black Hat Asia 2023, and proud of our team, customers, partners, and sponsors who helped make this event possible.”

Show highlights for 2023 included:

Keynote: This year’s Keynote was Xiaosheng Tan, Founder and CEO of Beijing Genius Cyber Tech Co., Ltd. Tan’s Keynote, “ Preparing the Long Journey for Data Security,” provided attendees with insight into the challenges of data security in connection with current and upcoming regulatory requirements.

Omdia Analyst Summit: The Omdia Analyst Summit offered analyst insights into targeting cybersecurity investments, key cyberattacks in the region, and also introduced Omdia’s take on the evolving managed detection and response (MDR) landscape.

Business Hall: The Business Hall welcomed the industry’s leading companies to showcase their latest innovations to attendees, providing exclusive opportunities for attendees to expand their InfoSec knowledge, network and connect with expert security practitioners and cutting-edge solution providers, and discover new open source tools at Arsenal, Black Hat’s dedicated space for developers to showcase the latest open source tools and products.

Student Scholarship Program: As a way to introduce the next generation of security professionals to the Black Hat community, Black Hat awarded 63 complimentary Black Hat Asia 2023 Briefings Passes to student applicants.

Top partners and sponsors of Black Hat Asia 2023 include:

Diamond Sponsors: Microsoft Corporation, Pentera.io, and Snyk; Platinum Sponsors: KnowBe4, Nokia, and RiskRecon; Association Partners: (ISC)², AiSP, Div0, and Women on Cyber.

About Black Hat

For over 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

