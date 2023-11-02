Black Hat Announces Ollie Whitehouse and Joe Sullivan as Keynote Speakers for Black Hat Europe 2023

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, today announced Ollie Whitehouse and Joe Sullivan as Keynote speakers for the Black Hat Europe 2023 event. The Keynote speakers will present on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7 to kick off each day of Briefings at ExCeL London.





Black Hat Europe 2023 Keynote Lineup:

Ollie Whitehouse is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), where he is responsible for maintaining the NCSC’s status as the National Technical Authority for cyber security and is influential in tackling the challenges of tomorrow. His career spans more than 27 years in the cyber security industry and has included holding senior roles advising government on science and technology. Prior to joining the NCSC, Whitehouse held a portfolio of non-executive directorships and investment advisory positions in relation to British cyber interests. Whitehouse will present his talk, “ Industrialising Cyber Defence in an Asymmetric World,” on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 AM.

Joe Sullivan is the CEO of Ukraine Friends, a nonprofit focused on providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine. Sullivan has worked at the intersection of government, technology, and security since the internet went mainstream, and has dedicated his career to helping make the online world a safer place for everyone. Previously, he served as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Cloudflare, Uber, and Facebook, where he oversaw the protection of billions of users and their data. Sullivan will present his talk, “My Lessons from the Uber Case,” on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 AM.

For registration and additional information on Black Hat Europe 2023, including the full Briefings schedule, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/eu-23/.

About Black Hat



For over 25 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc. For more information, please visit informatech.com.

