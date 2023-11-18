Black Friday VIZIO TV Deals (2023): Top Early 75”, 70”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”, 40” & More TV Savings Revealed by Consumer Walk

A review of the top early Black Friday VIZIO TV deals for 2023. Check out all the best QLED, 4K UHD & more smart TV deals listed below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday deals experts are identifying the latest early VIZIO TV deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring all the latest savings on 75, 70, 65, 55, 50, 43, 40 inch and more smart TVs. Find the best deals listed below.
Best VIZIO TV Deals:
- Save up to 29% on VIZIO 4K, QLED & LED Smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $590 on VIZIO QLED TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $220 on VIZIO 4K TVs (Walmart.com)
Best VIZIO TV Deals by Screen Size:
- Save up to 30% on VIZIO 75 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on VIZIO 70 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $380 on VIZIO 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $60 on VIZIO 55 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $90 on VIZIO 50 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $60 on VIZIO 43 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 55% on VIZIO 40 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
More Smart TV Deals:
- Save up to $1,000 on a wide range of Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO & more 4K & smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung TVs including the Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV (Samsung.com)
- Save up to $1,200 on Sony BRAVIA LED & OLED TVs (Sony.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on LG OLED & 4K TVs (LG.com)
One of the standout features of TVs from VIZIO is its proprietary SmartCast platform, which empowers users with an array of streaming apps and a user-friendly interface.
Moreover, VIZIO’s commitment to adopting the latest display technologies is evident in its incorporation of 4K Ultra HD and even 8K resolution in select models, granting viewers access to crystal-clear, immersive visuals. The incorporation of advanced image processing technologies and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content further heightens the quality of each frame.
With a commitment to innovation, affordability, and a range of options, VIZIO TVs are a compelling choice for consumers seeking top-tier viewing experiences.
In a landscape increasingly shaped by digital commerce, the competition for consumer attention intensifies, making Black Friday, which lands on November 24 this year, a dynamic reflection of the retail industry’s adaptability. Businesses strive to captivate shoppers with compelling discounts while consumers prepare to scour sales both in brick-and-mortar stores and online, bracing for queues and digital shopping carts laden with coveted products.
