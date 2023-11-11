Black Friday Vizio TV Deals 2023: Early 75”, 70”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43” & 40” TV Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

Compare the best early Vizio TV deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring all the latest savings on QLED, LED, 4K UHD & more smart TVs
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A review of the best early Vizio TV deals for Black Friday, including all the best deals on TVs with features such as HDR support, 4K panel, high refresh rate up to 120Hz and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Vizio TV Deals:
- Save up to 29% on VIZIO 4K, QLED & LED Smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $590 on VIZIO QLED TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $220 on VIZIO 4K TVs (Walmart.com)
Best Vizio TV Deals by Screen Size:
- Save up to 30% on VIZIO 75 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on VIZIO 70 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save on VIZIO 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save on VIZIO 55 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $90 on VIZIO 50 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $60 on VIZIO 43 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save on VIZIO 40 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
More Smart TV Deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Samsung, Sony, LG, VIZIO & more 4K & smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,000 on Samsung TVs including the Samsung Q70C QLED 4K TV (Samsung.com)
- Save up to $1,200 on Sony BRAVIA LED & OLED TVs (Sony.com)
For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s live Black Friday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares retail news for online consumers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews
andy@nicelynetwork.com