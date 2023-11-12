Black Friday Surround Sound & Home Theater Deals (2023): Top Early Sonos, Bose, Samsung, SVS & Vizio Deals Researched by Saver Trends

Compare the latest early home theater & surround sound deals for Black Friday 2023, including the latest deals on speakers, soundbars & subwoofers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A list of the best early surround sound & home theater deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the latest offers on speakers and speaker sets with surround, wireless subwoofers, smart soundbars and more. Links to the top offers are listed below.
Best Home Theater Deals:
- Save up to 65% on home theater systems from Vizio, Samsung, onn. & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $125 on Sonos home theater sets (Premium Immersive set, Surround set & more) (Sonos.com
- Save up to $400 on SVS surround sound home theater systems (SVSound.com)
- Save up to $1,050 on speakers, receivers & amplifiers from Arcam, Onkyo, Denon & more brands (Crutchfield.com)
- Save up to $300 on Bose Deluxe, Steal the Thunder & more home theater sound system (Bose.com)
- Save up to $500 on Samsung home theater systems with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos & more (Samsung.com)
- Save up to $500 on Sony home theater systems (Sony.com)
- Save up to 30% on Vizio V-Series, M-Series & more home theater systems (Walmart.com)
Best Subwoofer Deals:
- Save up to $600 on SVS 1000 Pro, 2000 Pro, 3000 & more subwoofers (SVSound.com)
- Save up to 50% on car subwoofers from Kicker, Rockville, MTX Audio & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $125 on the Sonos Sub, Sub Mini & more (Sonos.com)
- Save up to $630 on Klipsch, SVS, Polk Audio & more powered subwoofers (Crutchfield.com)
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of powered subwoofer (Klipsch, Kenwood, Pioneer & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $160 on Kicker subwoofers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 50% on Klipsch subwoofers (Walmart.com)
Best Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to 70% on a wide selection of soundbars from Samsung, Vizio, Bose, Sonos & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $125 on Sonos soundbars, sets & accessories (Sonos.com)
- Save up to 55% on soundbars with Dolby Atmos (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on Roku smart soundbars (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 33% on Bose smart soundbars & TV speakers (Bose.com)
- Save up to 50% on Samsung soundbars (S-series, Q-series, B-series & more) (Samsung.com)
- Save up to 33% on a wide selection of Sony soundbars (Sony.com)
- Save up to 58% on LG wireless & Bluetooth soundbars (LG.com)
- Save up to 45% on Vizio soundbars (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on TCL soundbars (Walmart.com)
The pursuit of the ultimate home entertainment experience has led to the transformation of homes into personalized entertainment havens. Central to this transformation are home theater and surround sound systems, which combine to create a sensory symphony.
These systems incorporate high-resolution displays, from massive screens to 4K projectors, and surround sound setups with a multitude of speakers. Utilizing advanced audio processing technologies such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, these systems replicate sound in three dimensions, allowing viewers to hear from all directions. To embark on this journey, consider factors like room dimensions, speaker placement, and compatibility to craft a bespoke home theater that caters to every audiovisual need.
On November 24, 2023, consumers will once again flock to stores and websites as Black Friday descends upon us. This year’s sales event offers a myriad of enticing deals, particularly within the realm of home theater and surround sound products.
Enthusiasts and bargain hunters can expect significant price reductions across a wide range of audiovisual equipment. Whether one seeks high-definition televisions, immersive sound systems, or streaming devices, the Black Friday sales event presents an opportunity to elevate one’s home entertainment experience.
