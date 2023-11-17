Black Friday PS5 Deals 2023: Top Early PlayStation Consoles, Games, Controllers, Bundles & More Walmart Deals Monitored by Consumer Articles

Review of the best early Black Friday PS5 deals for 2023. Browse all the best Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, PS5 disc version console & more savings listed below





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare all the top early PlayStation 5 deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest PS5 gaming console, bundle, controller, and PS5 game offers. Links to the best offers are listed below.

Best Sony PS5 Console & Bundle Deals:

Best Sony PS5 Games & Accessories Deals:

Best PS5 Controller Deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sony PlayStation 5 console has solidified its place as a gaming powerhouse. The console is available in two variants, the standard disc version and the Digital Edition, catering to different consumer preferences. Both models feature a custom AMD Ryzen processor and RDNA 2 architecture, delivering remarkable graphics and lightning-fast load times. The innovative DualSense controller introduces haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, enhancing immersion in gaming experiences.

Backward compatibility with numerous PS4 titles further enriches the gaming library. With an ever-expanding array of exclusive games and support for 4K gaming, the PlayStation 5 provides an enticing option for gamers of all levels, whether they prefer a traditional disc-based collection or embrace digital content.

Black Friday, falling on November 24, 2023, promises substantial savings for consumers in the gaming console category. Renowned for its exceptional discounts, Black Friday allows avid gamers and tech enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to acquire their desired consoles at reduced prices. Online retailers are expected to roll out enticing offers on a wide range of gaming systems.

This retail phenomenon, aptly named Black Friday due to the shift from financial deficits (red) to profits (black) for businesses, significantly contributes to the annual retail revenue. Consumers eagerly anticipate this shopping extravaganza, making it a pivotal date in the commercial calendar.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)