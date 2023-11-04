Black Friday Gaming TV Deals 2023: Best Early 144Hz & 120Hz 4K UHD QLED & OLED Smart TV Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

Home Business Wire Black Friday Gaming TV Deals 2023: Best Early 144Hz & 120Hz 4K...
Black Friday Gaming TV Deals 2023: Best Early 144Hz & 120Hz 4K UHD QLED & OLED Smart TV Savings

Review the latest early gaming TV deals for Black Friday, including all the best Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense, Vizio & onn. high refresh rate TV deals


BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales researchers have revealed the best early gaming TV deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest savings on 85, 75, 65, 55, 50 and 43 inch 120Hz and 144Hz gaming TVs. Check out the latest deals listed below.

Gaming televisions have rapidly evolved to meet the demands of modern gamers. These TVs are designed with features specifically tailored to enhance the gaming experience. High refresh rates, typically 120Hz or more, reduce motion blur, ensuring smoother gameplay. Additionally, low input lag, often below 10 milliseconds, provides instantaneous response to controller inputs.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology delivers vivid and lifelike visuals, while 4K or 8K resolutions offer unparalleled image clarity. Some gaming TVs even incorporate Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology, minimizing screen tearing. These advancements make gaming TVs a worthy investment for avid gamers seeking the best performance.

Black Friday 2023, falling on November 24, promises a shopping extravaganza for tech enthusiasts, with the gaming TV category poised to steal the spotlight. As the holiday season approaches, consumers can anticipate significant discounts and compelling deals on a wide range of high-performance gaming televisions.

