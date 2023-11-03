Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals 2023: Early 4K, OLED, Curved, Portable Gaming Monitors & More Savings Shared by Consumer Walk

Black Friday 2023 sales experts at Consumer Walk monitor the best early gaming monitor deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring all the latest deals from Dell, Alienware, MSI, Samsung & more brands





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A comparison of the best early gaming monitor deals for Black Friday, including the top offers on 144Hz, 165Hz and 240Hz options, alongside 24”, 27” and 32” models. Links to the best offers are listed below.

Gaming monitors have transitioned beyond merely offering enhanced visuals. Today, with resolutions spanning 1440p to 4K, and refresh rates ranging from 144Hz to an impressive 240Hz, they promise smoother gameplay and sharper images.

Features like these prove invaluable in fast-paced gaming scenarios, reducing motion blur and ghosting. HP and Acer, among others, are continuously researching to embed such tech advancements in their products, ensuring that gaming enthusiasts achieve optimal performance.

For avid gamers, November 24, Black Friday 2023, is not just another shopping date. It signifies a chance to upgrade or even overhaul their gaming setups with state-of-the-art monitors.

The market will be flush with choices, from 4K resolution displays to those boasting refresh rates of 240Hz. Many consumers have been eyeing models from brands like Dell and HP, anticipating significant discounts and the opportunity to elevate their gaming experiences.

