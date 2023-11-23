Black Friday Artificial Christmas Tree Deals 2023: Best Early Flocked, Frosted, Pre-lit & More Christmas Tree Deals Reported by Deal Stripe

A guide to all the best early artificial Christmas tree deals for Black Friday, featuring all the latest savings on Balsam Hill, Michael’s, King of Christmas & Walmart
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A summary of all the best early artificial Christmas tree deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the top savings on pre-lit, flocked, and frosted trees under 6 ft, 7 ft, 8 – 9 ft, 10 – 14 ft, and more. Browse the full range of deals using the links below.
Best Artificial Christmas Tree Deals:
- Save up to 50% on Balsam Hill artificial Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)
- Save up to 50% on artificial Christmas trees (pre-lit, flocked, frosted & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $800 on King Of Christmas artificial Christmas trees (KingOfChristmas.com)
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of artificial Christmas trees (Wayfair.com)
- Save up to 70% on artificial Christmas trees (Michaels.com)
Best Balsam Hill Christmas Tree Deals by Height:
- Save up to 50% on Balsam Hill under 6 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)
- Save up to $550 on Balsam Hill 6 – 6.5 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)
- Save up to $400 on Balsam Hill 7 – 7.5 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)
- Save up to 60% on Balsam Hill 8 – 9 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)
- Save up to $1,200 on Balsam Hill 10 – 14 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)
- Save up to 50% on Balsam Hill 15 – 30 ft. Christmas trees (BalsamHill.com)
