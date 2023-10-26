Black Friday Apple Watch Series 9 Deals 2023: Early Apple Watch Series 9 GPS and GPS & Cellular Savings Published by Spending Lab

The best early Black Friday Apple Watch Series 9 deals for 2023, featuring sales on 45mm and 41mm Series 9 models





Apple Watch Series 9 redefines the standard for smartwatches with its enhanced capabilities and cutting-edge technology. Powered by the S9 SiP, the most powerful chip Apple has ever put in a smartwatch, Series 9 delivers unmatched performance and efficiency. The innovative double tap gesture introduces a revolutionary way to interact with the watch, enabling users to access various features with a simple double tap on the screen.

The display is significantly brighter than its predecessors, making it easier to view even in direct sunlight. With on-device Siri, users can now access Siri without an internet connection, ensuring seamless voice interactions anytime, anywhere. Series 9 also introduces Precision Finding, an advanced feature that helps users locate their misplaced iPhones with remarkable accuracy. Combined with watchOS 10, Apple Watch Series 9 elevates the smartwatch experience with redesigned apps, new watch faces, and enhanced cycling and hiking features, cementing its position as the most versatile and capable smartwatch available.

Black Friday, slated for November 24, 2023, is a pivotal annual retail event signaling the onset of the holiday shopping season. Retailers, spanning both traditional and online platforms, are readying themselves for an influx of consumer activity, preparing to extend generous discounts and promotions across various product categories. This includes sought-after items like smartwatches and fitness trackers, in addition to electronics, apparel, and household goods. Industry experts anticipate that Black Friday 2023 will continue to attract price-conscious consumers, further enhancing the appeal of the discounted offerings.

