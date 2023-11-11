Home Business Wire Black Friday 60″, 65” TV Deals (2023): Best Early Samsung, Sony, LG,...
Black Friday 60″, 65" TV Deals (2023): Best Early Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense, Vizio, Onn. & Philips Savings Rounded Up by Save Bubble

A review of the best early Black Friday 65″ & 60″ TV deals for 2023. Browse all the top 8K, 4K UHD, OLED, QLED & 120Hz TV savings right here on this page


BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A comparison of the top early 65″ and 60″ TV deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring the best savings on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense, Vizio, onn. & Philips. Check out the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best 65 Inch TV Deals:

Best 60 Inch TV Deals:

More Smart TV Deals:

When considering the purchase of a television, two popular size options are 65 and 60-inch screens. Both provide immersive viewing experiences, but the choice ultimately depends on individual preferences and room dimensions. A 65-inch TV offers a more cinematic feel, ideal for spacious living rooms or dedicated home theaters.

It boasts greater clarity and detail due to a larger display area. Conversely, a 60-inch TV suits smaller rooms or those where space is limited. The difference in screen size affects the overall aesthetic and viewing comfort. Ultimately, it’s recommended to assess a room’s dimensions and viewing distance to determine which size aligns best with one’s entertainment needs.

On November 24, 2023, Black Friday is set to captivate consumers with its enticing offers and discounts. In the realm of consumer electronics, the 65 and 60-inch TV category stands as a flagship attraction. Retailers across the nation are gearing up to unveil remarkable deals on these impressive displays, making this Black Friday an opportune moment for prospective buyers.

