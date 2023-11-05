Black Friday 144Hz & 120Hz TV Deals 2023: Early Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense & Vizio 8K & 4K UHD HDR Smart TV Savings Summarized by Retail Fuse

Check out the best early 120Hz & 144Hz TV deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest high refresh rate smart TV offers





Television technology has made significant strides in recent years, with an increasing focus on enhancing the viewer’s experience. Two notable advancements in this regard are the 120Hz and 144Hz TVs. These refresh rates refer to the number of times per second the TV can display a new image, which greatly impacts the quality of fast-moving scenes.

The 120Hz TV offers a smooth and more immersive experience, reducing motion blur and judder. It is well-suited for gaming and sports enthusiasts who want to enjoy crisp and fluid visuals. On the other hand, the 144Hz TV takes this a step further, offering even smoother motion. Gamers, in particular, appreciate the faster refresh rate as it reduces input lag, providing a competitive edge.

Black Friday 2023 falls on November 24 this year, and consumers are gearing up for the annual shopping extravaganza. One product category generating significant buzz is high-refresh-rate televisions, boasting 144Hz and 120Hz displays. These advanced screens provide smoother motion, ideal for gaming and fast-paced content consumption.

As consumers increasingly seek immersive entertainment experiences, televisions with higher refresh rates have gained popularity. The 144Hz and 120Hz TVs offer reduced motion blur, enhancing overall visual quality. With various models available from a range of brands, shoppers can expect competitive pricing and diverse feature sets.

