BJ’s Wholesale Club Myrtle Beach Location Set to Open February 28

Club will offer unbeatable value, convenience and assortment for Myrtle Beach families

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) announced today that its club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will open on February 28, 2025.

The club, located at 136 Las Palmas Drive, will feature an on-site BJ’s Gas location, with everyday low fuel prices and potential extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

BJ’s offers unmatched value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop. Members save on fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, tech and more. BJ’s members love the true treasure-hunt shopping experience, finding new and exciting items with every visit.

“ At BJ’s Wholesale Club, we’re dedicated to serving the families who depend on us,” said Ryan Gavin, Club Manager, Myrtle Beach BJ’s Wholesale Club. “ We bring unbeatable value and savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day to the families in and around Myrtle Beach.”

BJ’s has a longstanding commitment to nourishing its communities. For over 15 years, it has worked with Feeding America and its network of food banks, providing more than 125 million meals for those in need. In the Myrtle Beach community, BJ’s is partnering with Lowcountry Food Bank by donating produce, meat, dairy products and more every week.

Additionally, BJ’s Charitable Foundation has donated over $45,000 to support the food bank’s Fresh Xpress program. Funding will provide five Myrtle Beach pantry sites with monthly fresh produce distributions for an entire year, giving 1,000 families in need increased access to healthy food.

“ We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club as it opens a new location in Myrtle Beach,” said Nick Osborne, President and CEO at Lowcountry Food Bank. “ BJ’s commitment and support help us in our mission to unite our community in dignified and consistent access to food.”

BJ’s members can choose from several time-saving options whether shopping online or in-club. Curbside pick-up, in-club pick-up, same-day delivery* and standard delivery are available on BJs.com, while members shopping in-club can use ExpressPay** through the BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout line.

Additional member perks include:

Unbeatable grocery store prices: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day

A risk-free membership: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership

BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine BJ’s coupons with many manufacturers’ coupons for maximum savings

BJ’s Gas: Members can fill up at any BJ’s Gas® location at low prices. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program

Local shoppers can join the new club now with limited-time exclusive offers***. New members can sign up for The Club Card Membership at $35 for a 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal® or The Club+ Card Membership at $80 for a 1-year membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal®. The Club+ Card Membership holders receive 5¢ off/gal.‡ at BJ’s Gas and earn 2% back†† in rewards on most BJ’s purchases. Plus, members can earn a $10 reward for each $100+ spent during the first 90 days of club opening>.

All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms; ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “ We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, various exclusive offerings, gas and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 251 clubs and 187 BJ's Gas® locations in 21 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, or Instagram.

About the Lowcountry Food Bank: Feed. Advocate. Empower.

The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 43 million pounds of food in 2024. The Lowcountry Food Bank helps fight hunger by distributing food to more than 240 partner agencies including on-site meal programs, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries. The Lowcountry Food Bank advocates on behalf of those who experience hunger and helps empower people to make healthy and nutritious food choices. For more information, visit the Lowcountry Food Bank website.

*Not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

**30 item and $750 limit/transaction. No paper coupons. No gift card, alcohol, cigarette, propane, appliance, firework, tire, or security-protected item purchases.

***BJ’s Easy Renewal® enrollment required; you authorize BJ’s to charge any payment method on record an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all memberships on your account, plus applicable tax, starting the 1st day of the month your membership expires (“Start Date”), without notice unless required by law. Visit your BJs.com account, a member services desk, or call 800-BJS-CLUB to manage or cancel BJ’s Easy Renewal; cancel before the Start Date to avoid being charged. New members only. Not combinable or redeemable for cash. Sales tax may apply. Valid at the Myrtle Beach, SC, membership center and online at www.bjs.com/myrtlebeach. Expires: 2/27/25.

††The Club+ Card members earn 2% back in rewards (up to $500/membership year) on eligible net BJ’s purchases in-club and online. Terms apply – see BJs.com/terms.

‡Terms apply – see BJs.com/terms.

>Valid at the Myrtle Beach, SC, club only. Receive a $10 reward each time you spend $100+ in one transaction (after discounts, but before taxes) in-club, buy online pick up in-club, or BJ’s Same-Day Delivery only within the first 90 days of the Myrtle Beach, SC, club opening. Qualifying transactions exclude items restricted by law or regulation, shipping, sales taxes and fees, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas, optical purchases, BJ’s membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s services provided by third parties (such as BJ’s Home Improvement®, BJ’s Travel®, DoorDash, Instacart), and BJ’s B2B and BJ’s Global Sales transactions. Reward will be added to member’s membership card within 48 hours after qualifying transaction and must be used within 30 days. If not redeemed within 30 days, the reward will be forfeited. Limit (1) qualifying transaction per day and (15) qualifying transactions total during the promotion period. No rain checks. This special rewards promotion is separate from the BJ’s One® Mastercard® program and does not alter its terms.

