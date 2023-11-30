BJ’s One® Mastercard® Cardholders Can Earn Double Rewards During Special Event

First-ever four-day event will take place December 7 – December 10, 2023, in partnership with Mastercard.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today an exclusive rewards event that will let BJ’s One Mastercard cardholders earn double rewards December 7 – December 10, 2023.









BJ’s One Mastercard cardholders will earn double rewards on practically everything in-club, online at BJs.com or in the BJ’s app. That means BJ’s One+ Mastercard cardholders will earn 10% back* in rewards1 and BJ’s One Mastercard cardholders will earn 6% back* in rewards1 during the promotion period.

Non-cardholders will also have the chance to earn double rewards when they apply and get approved for a BJ’s One Mastercard in advance of the savings event. To apply for a BJ’s One Mastercard, BJ’s members can visit the member services desk at their local club or BJs.com/BJsone.

“ The BJ’s One Mastercard program offers our members some of the best rewards in retail with well over $100 million in rewards delivered back to our members this year,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “ To thank our cardholders during the holiday season of giving, we have partnered with Mastercard to double our BJ’s One Mastercard rewards on all purchases at BJ’s from December 7th to December 10th. With up to 10% back in rewards on top of our everyday 25% off grocery store prices, there will be no better time for our members to stock-up for the holidays or splurge on that extra special holiday gift.”

With no limit on the amount that can be earned during this special event, members can shop for holiday must-haves and everyday grocery essentials. The rewards can really stack up on BJ’s holiday gifting favorites, like an Xbox Series X 1TB Console (earn up to $49 in rewards) and Land Rover 12V Ride-On Vehicle Range Rover Evoque (earn up to $25 in rewards) or maximize holiday meal prep with a KitchenAid KP26M1X Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (earn up to $39 in rewards).

No matter how they shop, members can earn double rewards on practically everything with their BJ’s One Mastercard, including in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery,† ExpressPay®,†† and standard delivery from BJs.com.

*Offer valid 12/7/23 – 12/10/23 11:59 PM EST for BJ’s One® and BJ’s One+® Credit Card cardholders only. Bonus reward earnings may take up to one month after the promotion period ends to add to pending earnings. 2x bonus earnings will be applied to eligible purchases in-club at BJ’s front-end registers, on BJs.com, or in the BJ’s app during the promotion period (“Eligible Items”). Eligible Items exclude eye exams, shipping, sales tax, bottle deposits, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and tobacco-related products, lottery tickets, gift cards, propane, BJ’s Gas®, online optical purchases, membership fees and add-ons, warranties and protection plans, BJ’s services provided by third parties (e.g., BJ’s Travel®), and BJ’s B2B and BJ’s Global Sales transactions. BJ’s One® Credit Card cardholders earn 6% back in rewards (instead of 3%) and BJ’s One+® Credit Card cardholders earn 10% back in rewards (instead of 5%), minus any redeemed rewards, returns, refunds, or credit adjustments, on Eligible Items when they pay for these purchases with their BJ’s One® Credit Card or BJ’s One+® Credit Card, as applicable. BJ’s Business Elite® Mastercard® cardholders are excluded and may not participate in this offer. Purchases made using third-party digital wallets (ex. Apple Pay®) are excluded from this offer. The rewards program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change at any time. For full rewards terms and conditions, please see BJs.com/bjsoneterms and BJs.com/terms. Offer is subject to change at any time without notice.

†20 item per transaction limit. Only available for purchases up to $750. Paper coupons not available. Cannot be used to purchase gift cards, alcohol, cigarettes, propane, appliances, fireworks, security-protected items or tires.

††BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.

1There is no cap to the amount you can earn on eligible purchases with your BJ’s One® Credit Card or BJ’s One+® Credit Card, as applicable, and rewards are yours for the life of the account — they will not expire. Must have a minimum balance of $10 in rewards to redeem. Minimum eligible purchase amount is $10 at BJ’s checkout.

Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

The rewards program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change at any time. For full rewards terms and conditions, please see BJs.com/bjsoneterms and BJs.com/terms.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “ We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 239 clubs and 169 BJ’s Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at BJs.com or on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram.

