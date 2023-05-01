BizAnalytica Achieves Snowflake Service Ready Validation

Validation programs optimize BizAnalytica’s Snowflake services with emphasis on function and performance best practices.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BizAnalytica announced today that it has been approved by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, as a Snowflake Service Ready partner, confirming the company’s Snowflake services adhere to the platform’s best practices around performance, reliability, and security.

“BizAnalytica has helped some of the largest corporations in the world with their Data Modernization. Partnering with Snowflake Professional Services allows us to help their large portfolio of enterprise customers with their Data Modernization goals, bringing our expertise to companies across North America,” said Mark Shirman, BizAnalytica CEO.

Through its partnership with Snowflake, BizAnalytica will help customers with the following Snowflake capabilities:

Establish more efficient data processing, reducing time and cost for migration.

Access real-time analytics, allowing for faster and more informed decision making.

Improve data quality so that it is consolidated, scalable, and actionable.

“The frameworks and holistic business process perspective BizAnalytica brings to our customers is one of the reasons for our partnership,” said Padmaja Vrudhula, Vice President Snowflake Workload Solutions.

To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

BizAnalytica

BizAnalytica is an industry-leading provider of data modernization solutions and managed services. We specialize in helping companies achieve exceptional business outcomes by transforming, simplifying, integrating, and optimizing their data management strategy and infrastructure. BizAnalytica offers a full range of professional data services, including architectural design, system integration, data migration, automation, management, and analytics. BizAnalytica focuses exclusively on data and how it helps drive your business to greater scalability and success. Biz consultants have deep expertise and decades of experience working with Fortune 500 enterprises to define a smart data modernization strategy that results in intelligent, data-driven decisions that stimulate revenue and growth.

