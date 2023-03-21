BizAnalytica Achieves Premier Tier Partner Status With Snowflake

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BizAnalytica today announced that it has achieved Premier tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Premier partner, BizAnalytica can accelerate the digital transformation of its joint customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

“Snowflake has been an essential partner for the success of our customer’s data journey,” said Mark Shirman, CEO of BizAnalytica. “We know that our promotion to a Premier tier partner not only recognizes our alliance with Snowflake but strengthens our focus on bringing innovative solutions and consulting to our customers.”

BizAnalytica and Snowflake will continue collaborating closely to mobilize the world’s data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud, helping joint customers extract more value from their data and optimize data stored in the cloud. Being recognized as a Premier tier partner, BizAnalytica can now provide customized, industry-focused solutions for their enterprise-level clients.

“Congratulations to BizAnalytica for reaching the Premier tier – we look forward to continuing to witness the powerful combination of capabilities our companies can bring together to streamline the entire cloud migration process and mobilize data in the service of the enterprise,” said Katie Ecklund, Sr. Director of Partner Sales – America, at Snowflake.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.

BizAnalytica is an industry-leading provider of data modernization solutions and managed services. We specialize in helping companies achieve exceptional business outcomes by transforming, simplifying, integrating, and optimizing their data management strategy and infrastructure.

BizAnalytica offers a full range of professional data services, including architectural design, system integration, data migration, automation, management, and analytics.

BizAnalytica focuses exclusively on data and how it helps drive your business to greater scalability and success. Biz consultants have deep expertise and decades of experience working with Fortune 500 enterprises to define a smart data modernization strategy that results in intelligent, data-driven decisions that stimulate revenue and growth.

For more information about BizAnalytica, please visit www.bizanalytica.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Rick Cameron



Marketing@bizanalytica.com