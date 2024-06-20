Bitwise Launches Ethereum Ad Campaign; First National TV Spot To Be Minted as an NFT

The series of video ads, which will be available for anyone to mint as NFTs, draws contrasts between Ethereum, traditional finance, and tech platforms; minting proceeds will directly benefit Ethereum developers and the video’s actors.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crypto specialist Bitwise Asset Management announced today the launch of a national ad campaign highlighting the unique capabilities of the Ethereum blockchain. The campaign will feature a series of Ethereum-themed video ads on several of the nation’s largest business news networks and other paid channels. The series seeks to reinforce Bitwise’s brand as an educator and build awareness of Ethereum, the platform underpinning some of the biggest projects in crypto, from stablecoins and NFTs to decentralized finance and tokenization.

TV Spot To Be Minted as NFT

As part of the rollout, Bitwise is offering the opportunity for all viewers to mint the ads as low-cost, open-edition NFTs through Zora, one of the most widely used NFT platforms on Ethereum. According to Zora, it is the first national TV spot to be minted as an NFT.

Proceeds from the minting will be split evenly between the Protocol Guild, an organization that supports Ethereum open-source developers, and the video’s actors. In addition to helping support the broader Ethereum ecosystem, the arrangement highlights one of Ethereum’s unique capabilities: fostering fair, transparent, and direct compensation for creators.

“It’s incredible to see Bitwise advance the onchain world,” said Jacob Horne, co-founder and CEO of Zora, “both with their products and with posting their national television ad on Zora—with splits to all involved. This is a first for the industry, and utilizing our growing onchain social network is exciting to see.”

Spotlight on Ethereum

“Ethereum is the world’s most versatile blockchain,” said Victoria Kulbanska Anderson, Bitwise’s Head of Growth Marketing. “With this campaign, we wanted to bring that versatility to life in a memorable way. There’s something about personifying Ethereum as a contrast to legacy financial and tech platforms that both highlights its potential and spotlights just how inefficient the status quo can be. With these ads, we’re excited to point to Ethereum’s groundbreaking potential with the approachability, wit, and crypto-native ethos that has always defined Bitwise.”

Creative concepting and production for the ads, which star Jamie Kaler and Michael Tacconi, were done in partnership with Los Angeles-based creative agency Studio City PXL and production company Revolver Films. Both firms also collaborated on Bitwise’s successful “Bitcoin Is Interesting” campaign that debuted in December 2023 with actor Jonathan Goldsmith.

“Our Studio City PXL team is honored to be the creative agency for this historic Bitwise campaign,” said Studio City President Joe Tamanini. “Their commitment to evolving the Bitwise brand in meaningful, attention-grabbing, and innovative ways is tremendous and makes for a smooth creative process at rapid speed. We’re grateful for their clear vision and trust, as well as the talented direction of Carla Dauden and Mark Priola’s physical production team at Revolver Films. We’re absolutely thrilled that our work is being minted on the Ethereum blockchain!”

Founded in 2017, Bitwise has a six-year track record of investment excellence, industry-leading education, and a broad suite of professional investment products spanning ETFs, private funds, active solutions, and separately managed account strategies. The firm serves as a partner to thousands of investment professionals and financial institutions looking to understand and access bitcoin and other crypto assets.

