Bitwise Donating $150,000 from BITB Profits to Bitcoin Open-Source Developers

The gift is part of Bitwise’s commitment to donate 10% of gross profits from the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) each year.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitwise Asset Management, the $12 billion crypto asset manager, announced today the company’s first annual donation to bitcoin open-source developers, the global corps of volunteer programmers who lend their time and talents to secure and maintain the Bitcoin network. The $150,000 gift is part of Bitwise’s pledge to donate 10% of gross profits from the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) each year to support this important work. The annual donation amount can grow as the ETP does, and is made possible by investors who choose BITB.

The gift will be made to three recipient organizations, selected based on their strong track record and mission of funding important Bitcoin open-source projects: Brink, OpenSats, and the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin Development Fund.

“Open-source developers are the backbone of the Bitcoin network,” said Bitwise Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Hong Kim. “When we launched the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, we wanted to make sure that as it grew, it supported this important work. We’re delighted to make good on that promise with this first annual donation, and we’re so grateful to be supporting the work of these great organizations.”

During its first year, BITB became one of the top 20 fastest-growing ETPs of all time, amassing $2.2 billion in inflows, with daily trading volume of nearly $90 million. It also became the first U.S. bitcoin ETP to publish the public address of its holdings, allowing investors to take advantage of the transparency the Bitcoin blockchain enables. Today BITB has more than $4 billion in assets under management.

Founded in 2017, Bitwise offers industry-leading education and a broad suite of professional investment products spanning ETFs, private funds, active solutions, separately managed account strategies, and staking. The firm serves as a partner to thousands of investment professionals and financial institutions looking to understand and access bitcoin and other crypto assets.

For more information, visit https://bitbetf.com.

RISKS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The fund is subject to significant risk. The fund is subject to heightened volatility. An investor may lose all their money. The fund is not suitable for all investors.

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. To obtain a current prospectus visit BITBetf.com/welcome.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) (the “Fund”) is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and therefore is not subject to the same protections as mutual funds or ETFs registered under the 1940 Act.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The NAV may not always correspond to the market price of bitcoin and, as a result, Creation Units may be created or redeemed at a value that is different from the market price of the Shares. Authorized Participants’ buying and selling activity associated with the creation and redemption of Creation Units may adversely affect an investment in the Shares.

The amount of bitcoin represented by a Share will continue to be reduced during the life of the Fund due to the transfer of the Fund’s bitcoin to pay for the Sponsor’s management fee, and to pay for litigation expenses or other extraordinary expenses. This dynamic will occur irrespective of whether the trading price of the Shares rises or falls in response to changes in the price of bitcoin.

There is no guarantee or assurance that the Fund’s methodology will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

Investors may choose to use the Fund as a means of investing indirectly in bitcoin. Because the value of the Shares is correlated with the value of the bitcoin held by the Fund, it is important to understand the investment attributes of, and the market for, bitcoin.

Bitcoin Risk. There are significant risks and hazards inherent in the bitcoin market that may cause the price of bitcoin to fluctuate widely. The Fund’s bitcoin may be subject to loss, damage, theft or restriction on access. Investors considering a purchase of Shares should carefully consider how much of their total assets should be exposed to the bitcoin market, and should fully understand, be willing to assume, and have the financial resources necessary to withstand, the risks involved in the Fund’s investment strategy.

Liquidity Risk. The market for bitcoin is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price. Possible illiquid markets may exacerbate losses or increase the variability between the Fund’s NAV and its market price. The lack of active trading markets for the Shares may result in losses on investors’ investments at the time of disposition of Shares.

Regulatory Risk. Future and current regulations by a U.S. or foreign government or quasi-governmental agency could have an adverse effect on an investment in the Fund.

Blockchain Technology Risk. Certain of the Fund’s investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in blockchain technology. The risks associated with blockchain technology may not fully emerge until the technology is widely used. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Because blockchain technology systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory jurisdictions, it is possible that blockchain technology may be subject to widespread and inconsistent regulation.

Nondiversification Risk. The Fund is nondiversified and may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other products. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers.

Recency Risk. The Fund is recently organized, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision. If the Fund is not profitable, the Fund may terminate and liquidate at a time that is disadvantageous to Shareholders.

Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC serves as the sponsor of the Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC serves as the Marketing Agent for BITB, and is not affiliated with Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.

