Bitwise Donating $100,000 from ETHW Profits to Ethereum Open-Source Developers

The gift is part of Bitwise’s commitment to donate 10% of gross profits from the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) each year.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitwise Asset Management, the $12 billion crypto asset manager, announced today the company’s first annual donation to Ethereum open-source developers, the dedicated group of volunteer programmers who secure and improve the Ethereum network every day. The $100,000 gift is part of Bitwise’s pledge to donate 10% of gross profits from the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) each year to support this important work. The annual donation amount can grow as the ETP does and is made possible by investors who choose ETHW.

The funds will go to two exceptional non-profit initiatives—Protocol Guild and PBS Foundation—with critical missions: supporting Ethereum protocol research and development, and helping develop and maintain open-source Ethereum infrastructure.

“Open-source developers and researchers are the backbone of the Ethereum network,” said Bitwise Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Hong Kim. “When we launched the Bitwise Ethereum ETF, we wanted to make sure that as its AUM grew, it supported this important work. We’re delighted to make good on that promise with this first annual donation.”

Since its inception in July 2024, ETHW has amassed $347 million in inflows. It also became the first U.S. ETP to publish its Ethereum addresses and to set ENS subnames for each address, demonstrating the transparency made possible by crypto. (Investors should note that an investment in ETHW is not a direct investment in ether.)

Founded in 2017, Bitwise offers industry-leading education and a broad suite of professional investment products spanning ETFs, private funds, active solutions, separately managed account strategies, and staking. The firm serves as a partner to thousands of investment professionals and financial institutions looking to understand and access bitcoin and other crypto assets.

For more information, visit https://ethwetf.com/.

