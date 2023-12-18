Bitwise Debuts National TV Ad on Bitcoin — “Bitwise Is Interesting”

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Asset Management, the largest crypto index fund manager in America, today announced the launch of its “Bitwise Is Interesting” advertising campaign. The campaign will seek to broaden awareness of Bitwise as a specialist and leader in the crypto asset class as global interest in this segment of the financial market surges.

Beginning on December 18, the expansive ad campaign will be featured across TV, social, and digital channels, with rotation across the nation’s largest business news networks, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox Business Network. The campaign’s media planning and buying was done in partnership with Ptarmigan Media, a financial services media agency.

“Over the past six years, it’s been our privilege to help investors access and navigate the opportunities in the crypto space,” said Hunter Horsley, Bitwise’s CEO. “As we look towards an exciting 2024, we want to highlight Bitwise’s position as a premier specialist investors can turn to.”

The ad’s creative development and production, done in partnership with Los Angeles-based Studio City, features actor Jonathan Goldsmith, notable for his tenure as Dos Equis’ “Most Interesting Man in the World.” As bitcoin becomes an increasingly topical asset for investors and regulators, the ad seeks to reinforce intrigue surrounding the world’s largest crypto asset while underscoring Bitwise’s exclusive focus on crypto.

“With this campaign, we saw an opportunity to tap into the excitement building around crypto in a fun and evocative way, and to capture what makes Bitwise distinct,” said Victoria Kulbanska Anderson, Head of Growth Marketing at Bitwise. “We hope viewers enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Founded in 2017, Bitwise has a six-year track record of investment excellence, industry-leading education, and a broad suite of professional investment products spanning ETFs, private funds, active solutions, and separately managed account strategies. The firm serves as a partner to thousands of investment professionals and financial institutions looking to understand and access bitcoin and other crypto assets.

About Bitwise

Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers, offering both index and active strategies across a wide array of investment vehicles. The firm is known for creating the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and a broad suite of products spanning bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, NFTs, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Meta, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.

Contacts

