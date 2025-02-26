Bitwarden Expands Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program to Meet Global Demand for Trusted Credential Management, Driving 97% Growth in Seats

Enhanced MSP capabilities, new partnerships, and expanded benefits helped providers onboard 62% more organizations and secure increased business worldwide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitwarden, the trusted leader in password, passkey, and secrets management, today announced significant growth and expansion of its managed service provider (MSP) program. With cyberattacks targeting businesses across industries on the rise, organizations are making credential security a top priority. Bitwarden MSP partners increased total managed seats by 97% year-over-year (YoY) and onboarded 62% more organizations, reflecting the rising demand for trusted, open source security solutions that help businesses mitigate identity-based cyber threats.

According to technology analyst firm, Canalys, the managed services industry is projected to grow to $608B in 2025. This expansion highlights the increasing need for adaptable, security-first solutions that enable MSPs to defend against evolving cyber threats while supporting business expansion.

Meeting demand for enterprise-grade MSP security solutions

Managed service providers play a crucial role in delivering scalable and trusted security solutions to businesses of all sizes. Bitwarden ensures open source transparency, enabling MSPs to independently verify security resilience, integrate seamlessly with existing workflows, and meet compliance mandates with confidence. Built on a zero-knowledge encryption model, Bitwarden ensures that only users can access stored credentials, reinforcing privacy and security across MSP-managed environments.

Since its launch in 2021, the Bitwarden Provider Portal has enabled MSPs to manage multiple client organizations from a centralized dashboard while empowering clients with robust credential and security solutions. As the only open source MSP credential management security solution, Bitwarden enables full code transparency and independent security validation, reinforcing trust in MSP-managed environments. With self-hosted and cloud deployment options, MSPs maintain oversight of security settings, management practices, and compliance workflows while scaling operations.

“Bitwarden is a strategic, core part of the package we offer,” says Chris Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ATB Technologies. “In contrast to competing vendors, Bitwarden has shown its willingness to partner with us and listen to what we have to say.”

The Bitwarden MSP program enables partners to expand security offerings, drive revenue growth, and deploy password management on their terms for long-term adaptability and a security-first approach.

“We’ve gained credibility with our clients by moving them over to Bitwarden. To be able to not only provide our clients with a better user experience but strengthen their password management and overall security – this is priceless for the GreenLoop team,” added Stephen Moody, CTO, GreenLoop IT Solutions.

New product enhancements for MSPs

Bitwarden continues to introduce MSP-focused product updates and tools that improve security management, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences. These enhancements include:

Provider Portal for multi-tenant management: MSPs can provision, monitor, and manage multiple client organizations from a single dashboard with granular role-based controls and oversight, ensuring seamless client onboarding and security administration.

MSPs can provision, monitor, and manage multiple client organizations from a single dashboard with granular role-based controls and oversight, ensuring seamless client onboarding and security administration. Simplified subscription and seat management: MSPs can easily monitor and manage client seats at a glance, increasing operational efficiency.

MSPs can easily monitor and manage client seats at a glance, increasing operational efficiency. Enhanced client vault privacy: Strengthened security controls for end users, allowing MSPs to participate – or not – in credential management.

Strengthened security controls for end users, allowing MSPs to participate – or not – in credential management. Collection enhancements : Improved folder and permission structures for greater flexibility and security when managing shared credentials across client environments.

Improved folder and permission structures for greater flexibility and security when managing shared credentials across client environments. SCIM for Teams: Automates provisioning and user lifecycle management, simplifying onboarding and offboarding.

Expanded MSP integrations

Bitwarden integrates with leading security, identity, and compliance platforms to enable MSPs to streamline authentication, monitor risks, and enforce security policies, including:

Identity providers (IdPs): Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, and JumpCloud for centralized authentication and seamless login experiences.

Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, and JumpCloud for centralized authentication and seamless login experiences. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms: Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk Cloud for real-time security monitoring, automated threat detection, and actionable risk insights, enabling MSPs to proactively enforce security policies across client organizations.

Microsoft Sentinel and Splunk Cloud for real-time security monitoring, automated threat detection, and actionable risk insights, enabling MSPs to proactively enforce security policies across client organizations. Compliance automation: Vanta, Rippling, and Rapid7 for policy enforcement and regulatory compliance, and streamlined security audits, enabling MSPs to efficiently generate reports and monitor adherence.

“Password management is not just a solution but part of a security policy we develop with our clients. Bitwarden is a seamless solution that helps us enforce this policy,” said Edwin Luck, Technical Director, Cybernet Evolution.

Strengthening MSP program benefits

Alongside product innovations, Bitwarden has expanded its MSP partner benefits to enhance operational support and drive continued growth. These program enhancements include:

Partner of the Quarter program : Recognizes MSPs that drive business growth through client onboarding, training, and secure password management, reinforcing best practices and partner success within the MSP community.

Recognizes MSPs that drive business growth through client onboarding, training, and secure password management, reinforcing best practices and partner success within the MSP community. Not-for-resale (NFR) licenses: MSPs gain free internal Bitwarden usage after meeting customer seat thresholds, driving adoption and trust in the solution.

MSPs gain free internal Bitwarden usage after meeting customer seat thresholds, driving adoption and trust in the solution. Flexible licensing model: Removes minimum license requirements, enabling MSPs to scale based on client demand with a cost-effective, seat-based billing structure. This transparent model helps MSPs maximize profitability while delivering enterprise-ready security solutions.

Removes minimum license requirements, enabling MSPs to scale based on client demand with a cost-effective, seat-based billing structure. This transparent model helps MSPs maximize profitability while delivering enterprise-ready security solutions. Expanded team and global support: Bitwarden has strengthened its MSP team with a dedicated presence in Europe, ensuring localized expertise and support for partners across the region. This strategic growth allows Bitwarden to provide tailored guidance and deeper engagements to help partners succeed in their markets.

“Bitwarden is a solution we can stand behind, wholeheartedly support, and believe in,” said Max Kaplan, Director of Engineering, Machado Consulting. “Bitwarden is something we can easily recommend and provide to our clients.”

Learn more about the Bitwarden MSP program and how it enables IT service providers to scale security offerings, streamline management, and protect client organizations at: https://bitwarden.com/msp/.

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden equips enterprises and individuals with the power to securely manage and share information online with trusted open source security solutions. With Password Manager for everyone, users can easily manage their entire online identity anywhere. Bitwarden Secrets Manager and Passwordless.dev enhance developer secrets security and streamline passkey development for end users and workforce authentication. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden serves over 50,000 businesses and more than 10 million users worldwide across 180 countries in 50+ languages. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

