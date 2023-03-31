Bittrex Statement on U.S. Operations

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bittrex Co-Founder and CEO Richie Lai released the following statement today regarding Bittrex U.S. This announcement does not impact Bittrex Global, which will continue operations as normal for its customers outside the U.S.:

“As a direct result of continued regulatory uncertainty and a lack of interest from U.S. regulators regarding sensible policies that will foster innovation and enhance the American economy, Bittrex U.S. has made the difficult decision to wind down and will close its U.S. operations, effective April 30, 2023. All customer funds are safe and can be withdrawn until that date.

“The sad reality is that while policymakers and regulators in jurisdictions around the world work with digital asset exchanges on shaping the future of the global economy, their U.S. counterparts are seemingly committed to extinguishing the industry and sending it overseas. We are truly grateful for the support of our U.S. customers and team during the last nine years. My co-founders and I remain committed to growing Bittrex Global, which operates and services customers outside the U.S. only, providing its customers across the world with the safest, most secure, and most compliant exchange on the market.

“Founded on the same principles of security, innovation, and compliance, Bittrex Global remains regulated in two of the jurisdictions that have led the way in innovative, secure, and market-leading regulation of digital assets: Bermuda and Liechtenstein. Bittrex Global will continue to bear the title of the world’s most secure regulated crypto exchange. We look forward to continuing our work toward our foundational goal of maturing the crypto space on a global scale now and in the future.”

Contacts

Media:



bittrex@wachsman.com