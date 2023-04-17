<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Bittrex, Inc. Statement on SEC Action
Business Wire

Bittrex, Inc. Statement on SEC Action

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bittrex, Inc. released the following statement today regarding today’s SEC filing:

We are disappointed with the SEC’s decision to bring an enforcement action against Bittrex as part of Chairman Gensler’s larger crusade to drive cryptocurrency out of the United States. The impact of the SEC’s approach of regulation by enforcement will have a chilling effect on not just cryptocurrency in the United States, but on blockchain technology and innovation in general. While in operation, Bittrex provided a trading platform for digital assets. Securities were not offered or traded on Bittrex, nor did Bittrex offer any products that were investment contracts. For over five years, and despite multiple, specific requests to do so, the SEC would not provide notice of the specific conduct that it thought violated the federal securities laws. Specifically, on multiple occasions, we asked them to tell us what digital assets on our platform they viewed as securities, so that we could review and potentially delist them. They refused to do so. Bittrex operated within the parameters of the law at all times, and we look forward to vindicating our position in court.

The SEC’s actions will directly and substantially harm U.S. customers and U.S. employees in this industry and will ultimately put our country at a significant disadvantage in the development of blockchain technology, including uses far beyond cryptocurrency, in the future.

Contacts

bittrex@wachsman.com

Articoli correlati

10 Bright Korean Cybersecurity Companies to Showcase as Korea Pavilion at RSA Conference 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) will host 10 bright Korean cybersecurity companies as Korea Pavilion with Korea...
Continua a leggere

Nisos to Present in Five Sessions at RSA Conference 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Managed Intelligence Provider to share insights on cybersecurity issues from threat intelligence programs, adversarial research, legal strategies and moreALEXANDRIA,...
Continua a leggere

Michael Raneri joins Voya Financial as senior vice president and chief technology officer of Enterprise Digital & Data Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$Voya #Voya--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today it has hired Michael Raneri for the position of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

10 Bright Korean Cybersecurity Companies to Showcase as Korea Pavilion at RSA Conference 2023

Business Wire