BitGo Solidifies Position as the World’s Largest Staking Platform with $48B in Assets Staked

Industry-Leading Custody and Staking Solutions Drive BitGo to the Top of the Market

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the leader in institutional digital asset custody, has officially secured its position as the largest staking platform by Total Value Locked (TVL), with $48 billion staked. As the trusted backbone of the digital asset economy, BitGo continues to redefine staking with security, scalability, and unmatched asset coverage.

Unparalleled Staking Scale & Security

$48 billion in staked assets – the highest in the industry.

– the highest in the industry. Most top 100 assets available for custody by market cap – ensuring broad access to staking opportunities.

– ensuring broad access to staking opportunities. $100+ billion in assets under custody (AUC) – the foundation of institutional digital asset management.

– the foundation of institutional digital asset management. Expanding ETH restaking and Bitcoin staking solutions – shaping the future of institutional staking.

“ Surpassing $48 billion in staked assets marks a historic milestone for BitGo and our clients,” said Chen Fang, CRO of BitGo. “ Institutions trust us because we deliver unparalleled security, compliance, and the broadest asset coverage in the industry. We’re setting the standard for staking, ETH restaking, and Bitcoin staking as we push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital asset management.”

A Staking Platform That Institutions Trust

With one of the most comprehensive staking platforms, BitGo offers clients seamless staking across a broad range of assets, deep liquidity, and regulatory-grade security. BitGo’s latest expansion into ETH restaking and Bitcoin staking cements its position at the forefront of the industry, giving clients access to new earning opportunities without compromising on security, including:

Earn More with Staking: Clients earn up to 24% in rewards by staking with BitGo.

Clients earn up to 24% in rewards by staking with BitGo. Stake from Safety: Delegate funds from self-custody hot wallets or regulated, qualified custody in seconds.

Delegate funds from self-custody hot wallets or regulated, qualified custody in seconds. Stake with Flexibility: Stake to default BitGo validators, or choose from our trusted validator partners.

Stake to default BitGo validators, or choose from our trusted validator partners. Stake with Transparency: On-demand, multi-asset reporting to include all delegation and staking transactions.

Building the Future of Institutional Staking

BitGo’s market dominance is built on its ability to innovate while maintaining the highest security standards. By continuously expanding its staking offerings, BitGo is paving the way for the next era of institutional digital asset growth.

Assets Available for Staking: BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, DOT, ATOM, NEAR, SUI, TIA, INJ, BERA, STX, ADA, MATIC, ALGO, ZETA, SEI, OSMO, COREUM, AUDIO, CSPR, BLD

For more details on BitGo’s staking solutions, visit:

For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com or complete the contact form.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

