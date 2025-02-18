BitGo Launches OTC Trading Desk with Integrated Trading, Derivatives, Lending and Qualified Custody

Launches with Billions in Trading Volumes and Lending Book of Over $150 Million

Features Spot and Derivatives Trading Support, Locked Token Transacting, Lending and Yield Generating Products, and Instant Settlement

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure and the world’s largest independent qualified custodian, today announced the launch of its comprehensive OTC trading desk. The platform has operated in stealth mode since early 2024 and has already processed billions in trading volume and has built a lending book of over $100M that services leading asset managers.

Led by Matt Ballensweig, formerly of Genesis and Bridgewater, and Stefan Von Haenisch, formerly of OSL Group, BitGo’s global OTC trading desk operates 24/7/365 to serve clients across all major time zones. The desk’s unique offering enables seamless spot and derivatives trading across 250+ assets, while also providing lending services and yield-generating products—all integrated with BitGo’s regulated qualified custody. Client assets remain in insured qualified custody through one of BitGo’s regulated entities across the globe while seamlessly leveraging BitGo’s OTC services.

The explosive demand uptick since launch proves decisive institutional demand for bespoke trading solutions integrated with qualified custody.

“ Having seen many market cycles and understanding what works and what doesn’t, we’ve been quietly building a proper institutional crypto trading desk and now we’re confident we offer what other brokers can't,” said Matt Ballensweig, Managing Director, Head of Trading. “ Our integrated OTC offering gives clients the ability to execute with a full-service desk across spot, derivatives, and lending, all while their assets stay protected in qualified custody until the time of settlement. We then leverage BitGo’s Go Network to settle assets at the same time—minimizing the highly-prevalent prefunding risk that underlies our market structure.”

BitGo’s OTC desk is comprehensive and offers clients the ability to:

Trade with flexibility : spot, derivatives, lending, and yield-generating products all in one place, all alongside BitGo’s existing electronic trade offering through BitGo Prime.

: spot, derivatives, lending, and yield-generating products all in one place, all alongside BitGo’s existing electronic trade offering through BitGo Prime. Trade competitively : BitGo’s OTC desk has access to dozens of liquidity sources including both exchanges and LPs to provide clients with highly competitive pricing and dynamic order types including risk bid/offer, limit/stop, TWAP/VWAP, Pegged, % of Volume and more.

: BitGo’s OTC desk has access to dozens of liquidity sources including both exchanges and LPs to provide clients with highly competitive pricing and dynamic order types including risk bid/offer, limit/stop, TWAP/VWAP, Pegged, % of Volume and more. Access bespoke locked token markets : BitGo provides its VC and hedge fund clients the ability to buy and sell locked/unvested L1 tokens, a unique capability fueled by our position as the preferred qualified custodian to major protocols.

: BitGo provides its VC and hedge fund clients the ability to buy and sell locked/unvested L1 tokens, a unique capability fueled by our position as the preferred qualified custodian to major protocols. Trade with confidence: client assets never leave the security of BitGo’s regulated custody offering while trading—unparalleled security with industry-leading technology, robust controls, and $250M in insurance coverage.

BitGo’s unique positioning is further solidified with the incorporation of trade settlement via Go Network, BitGo’s settlement infrastructure that launched in 2023. By settling via Go Network, clients can receive proceeds in crypto or cash instantly without having to send funds on-chain first to another market maker.

The rapid growth of BitGo’s OTC desk validates BitGo’s unique position in addressing critical market needs across institutional digital asset reading. By combining deep liquidity, a comprehensive product offering, and the security of qualified custody, BitGo has created what institutional trading should be. The launch of its OTC desk marks a significant milestone—but that’s just the beginning. As BitGo continues to expand its trading capabilities and elevates the standards for the industry, one thing is clear: the future isn’t coming, it’s already here.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading regulated infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement out of regulated cold storage for the world’s largest financial institutions. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first and largest digital asset company to focus on serving institutional clients, and now bringing institutional-grade service to all.

BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple regulated entities around the world, BitGo is the largest independent digital asset custodian and the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 2,000 institutional clients in 90 countries, including many of the world’s top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges, and platforms. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.

press@bitgo.com