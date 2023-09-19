Bitdefender Named a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms in EMEA

Distinctions on Product Capabilities, Deployment Experience, and Support Are Based on Explicit Customer Feedback from Real-World Deployments

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Customers’ Choice in EMEA in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP).¹ In addition, the company was named a Strong Performer for EPP overall evaluations and for North America (by region) and Midsize Enterprise & Public Sector, Governments, Education (by company size).





Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals, CISOs, cybersecurity managers and other technology decision makers. The Voice of the Customer is a document aggregating peer reviews on a specific market segment that can help aid with purchasing decisions based on insightful, unbiased, and validated customer feedback from real deployments.

2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms highlights include:

Bitdefender named an EMEA Customers’ Choice for EPP.

Bitdefender named a Strong Performer for EPP overall, as well as North America (by region) and Midsize Enterprise & Public Sector, Governments, Education (by company size).

Ninety-four percent of Bitdefender customers recommend its EPP platform.*

Bitdefender reviews received four or five stars (out of five) 96 percent of the time.*

Bitdefender EPP achieved an overall rating of 4.6 (out of five). *

*Based on 91 ratings submitted in the Endpoint Protection Platforms market on Gartner Peer Insights as of June 2023

Gartner Peer Insights reviews were based on Bitdefender GravityZone Platform, a unified risk and security analytics platform that offers advanced EPP, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments.

“We believe Bitdefender’s distinction as a Gartner Peer Insights EMEA Customer’s Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms demonstrates how we not only deliver leading-edge threat prevention, detection and response technologies to industries across the globe, but also our deep commitment to understanding our customers’ unique cybersecurity challenges to help strengthen their cyber resilience,” said Andrei Florescu, deputy general manager and senior vice president of products at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “We are proud of this recognition and feel it’s a testament to our sharp focus on superior technology, ease of deployment and excellent support.”

Quotes from Bitdefender EPP customers that contributed to the Customers’ Choice distinction:

“Heads Above the Competition”

“The vendor (Bitdefender) is very easy to work with. They listen to our comments and concerns and actively work to improve or implement.”

Director of Cybersecurity, Manufacturing

“Outstanding Solution”

“Bitdefender has been outstanding in the onboarding process and after sales of their products. The MDR solution is also really efficient and helped us a lot.”

CISO, Insurance

Together, We Move Forward”

“Bitdefender customer since 2017, we have had a great collaboration to evolve the solution from EPP to managed EDR.”

IT Manager, Education

“Effective Security. High Value for the Money”

“Best in class endpoint protection solution with nice extended EDR capabilities. Its AV engine is the best, the NGAV features are very good and effective. The risk management feature is very useful to keep risks from misconfigurations or vulnerabilities on endpoints under control. Excellent support from the pre-sale engineer, even after implementation.”

IT Security Manager, Manufacturing

¹Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, September 15, 2023

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

