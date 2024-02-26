Bitdefender Launches Cryptomining Protection Solution for Windows PCs

New Feature Enables Users to Protect Against Cryptojacking

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Cryptomining Protection, the first cryptomining management feature that allows users to both protect against malicious cryptojacking and manage their own legitimate cyptomining initiatives on their Windows PCs.





According to a 2023 report, cryptojacking attacks have increased nearly 400% year over year, putting pressure on end users to defend against hard-to-detect outside mining attempts taking place on their devices. In this context, Cryptomining Protection helps ensure Bitdefender users remain aware and protected against unauthorized system breaches that reduce device performance, increase electricity costs, shorten device lifespan, and impose security risks to their overall systems.

Cryptomining, however, also serves as a legal and intentional activity where individuals or companies use their computing resources to mine cryptocurrencies for profit. For users who want to run legitimate cryptomining activities, but prevent unauthorized access from abusing their resources, Cryptomining Protection acts as a unique management tool, enabling them to monitor and decide what should be kept running and what should be prevented.

“Cryptojacking is not benign, it has the potential to seriously impact device integrity and performance, contributes to cybercriminal profiteering, and significantly increases cybersecurity risk for users,” said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. “Our new Cryptomining Protection feature detects and stops malicious cryptojacking attempts while simultaneously empowering users to manage legit activities that are part of their digital lifestyles.”

The Cryptomining Protection feature is disabled by default. For users who want to prevent all cryptomining activities (including cryptojacking) it automatically blocks and notifies each time an activity is detected, once enabled. For users opting to run legit cryptomining activities, Bitdefender will first send a warning allowing the user to choose if the activity should be blocked or maintained.

Availability

Bitdefender Cryptomining Protection is now available for Bitdefender Total Security, Premium Security, and Ultimate Security protection plans at no additional cost for new and existing customers. For more information visit https://www.bitdefender.com/solutions/.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

