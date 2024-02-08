Bishop-McCann grows event technology solutions; hires Todd Moritz as new Vice President of Event Technology

Growth planned in event technology, including platforms and AI

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bishop-McCann, a worldwide leader in the meetings, incentives, and events industry, is doubling down on its commitment to staying at the forefront of event technology by adding industry veteran Todd Moritz to its newly created role of Vice President of Event Technology. With more than 20 years of experience in the event industry that spans event technology, multichannel marketing, and program management, Moritz will be essential in bringing forth new solutions from a rapidly changing technology landscape that addresses evolving client and company needs.









Moritz was previously Vice President, Event Technology and Strategy at Opus Agency where he was instrumental in developing and implementing innovative technology strategies for some of the world’s largest brands. Moritz received the 2021 Trade Show News Network Outstanding Show Pro Award and was named a 2022 BizBash Industry Innovator.

“Technology is changing events, making it a more seamless, engaging, and meaningful experience. Technology also has the power to enable teams to do more with less and rapidly improve the bottom line. I’m thrilled to bring a sharpened focus on technology solutions at Bishop-McCann, so we can better serve our clients and our team,” said Moritz.

“Technology, especially in the events industry, is evolving exponentially,” said Rob Adams, Bishop-McCann CEO and Co-Owner. “We view technology as a catalyst to creating impact for our clients, company, and our industry. Having Todd as part of the Bishop-McCann leadership team will be a key differentiator to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the event technology landscape.”

Bishop-McCann has received various accolades for its work in the meetings, events and incentives industry. For the past 16 years, MeetingsNet has named Bishop-McCann to its CMI 25 list, which highlights the largest and most influential corporate, full-service meeting and incentive travel management companies in North America. Northstar Meetings Group has awarded Bishop-McCann with its Motivation Masters award, which showcases the impact of its incentive programs. In 2023, Cvent recognized Bishop-McCann with top honors at its event technology industry conference, Cvent CONNECT, naming it Partner of the Year for its technology-forward approach.

