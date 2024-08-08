Birdies on a Mission: Jason Day and Motive Partner to Support the Navy SEAL Foundation

For every birdie the pro golfer shoots, Motive is contributing to the Navy SEAL Foundation to protect the families of the people who are driven to protect

Malbon is offering the Exclusive Jason Day Tour Edition Hat for sale on Malbon.com, with all proceeds going to the Navy SEAL Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, today announced an initiative with PGA Tour pro Jason Day to support the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF). For every birdie Jason makes on tour, Motive will contribute to NSF to help make sure the families of special operators have someone watching out for them.





Fans can contribute to the mission by buying a Jason Day Tour Edition hat on the Malbon website. Malbon is offering these unique hats for sale online only.

“Everyone knows the Navy SEALs, but they don’t know the families that share the courage and commitment they bring to their mission,” said Jason Day. “With Birdies on a Mission, we’re investing in the community that supports our special operators.”

“Keeping people safe is core to Motive’s mission, and we see this mission reflected in the work Navy SEAL teams do daily in protecting our country,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO and Founder of Motive. “Navy SEALs and Special Operators take immeasurable risk every day, and we want to invest in the support system they count on at home.”

“The Navy SEAL Foundation is proud to welcome Motive as an Official Partner. Motive is a leader in its industry and has demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the safety and efficiency of the operations that power our economy,” said Geoff Leard, Director of Partnerships Navy SEAL Foundation. “We are excited to partner with Motive to support NSF and the SEAL community, who sacrifice so much for our safety and protection back home.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Motive in aiding the SEAL community, who selflessly protect us at home and make significant sacrifices,” says Stephen Malbon, co-founder of Malbon.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves more than 120,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

About Malbon

The mission of Malbon Golf is simple: inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on Earth. Founded in 2017 by culture and golf enthusiasts Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand launched with a limited collection for men looking to find multi-functional golf apparel that’s made to be worn both on and off the green. Since then, the husband and wife duo have been pioneering the movement toward golf as a lifestyle by collaborating with some of the most well-known brands in the world and creating a community of like-minded thinkers who share the same collective vision for the future of the sport. Today, Malbon Golf has expanded to offer a complete line of men and women apparel, footwear and accessories that are designed to reimagine the status quo and aspire across all ages with the ultimate goal of bringing a fresh perspective and an accessible, personal approach to the game. The brand is available throughout the US and Korea through both e-commerce and at top select retailers. To learn more, please visit malbongolf.com or follow on Instagram at @malbongolf. To explore the digital collectibles, Buckets Club, visit bucketsclub.com or @buckets.club.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation:

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of “100” since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 200,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit www.navysealfoundation.org.

Contacts

Gretchen Masterson, Motive

press@gomotive.com