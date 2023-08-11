Bird Launches E-Bike Fleet in Seattle

A fleet of 200 bikes were deployed this week across the Seattle metro area

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bird, a global leader in micro-mobility and current e-scooter operator in Seattle, is thrilled to announce the launch of their cutting-edge e-bikes in the vibrant Emerald City, continuing its mission to make cities more livable by reducing car usage, traffic, and carbon emissions.





Bird’s expansion into the e-bike market in Seattle aligns with the city’s progressive transport infrastructure and commitment to sustainable transportation. The new fleet of e-bikes is expected to further enhance the mobility options available to Seattle’s residents and visitors, allowing them to easily navigate the city while reducing their carbon footprint. Bird is launching an initial fleet of 200 e-bikes and will increase in the coming months.

“ We’re excited to introduce our state-of-the-art e-bikes to the dynamic city of Seattle,” said Stewert Lyons, President of Bird Global. “ As part of our ongoing commitment to providing convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly transport solutions, we’re confident that our e-bikes will become a beloved fixture within the city’s existing transportation ecosystem.”

“ After a year of partnering with Bird to provide access to e-scooters,” said Becky Edmonds, Shared Mobility Program Manager at Seattle Department of Transportation. “ We’re excited Bird is launching e-bikes in Seattle to provide even more access to climate friendly transportation options. Transportation is the largest contributor to greenhouse gasses in Seattle and bike riding is one of the many solutions we are focused on as we work toward Seattle becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

Bird’s e-bikes are equipped with electric assist technology that adapts to the rider’s natural pedaling style, offering a smooth and comfortable ride even over Seattle’s hilly terrain. The bikes, like Bird’s e-scooters, feature integrated GPS capabilities and can be easily locked and unlocked using the Bird mobile app, ensuring a seamless user experience.

This expansion is a testament to Bird’s commitment and further investment to eco-conscious transportation and marks a significant milestone in their efforts to shape the future of urban commuting in Seattle.

For more information on Bird, please visit www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

