Bird Expects Increased Ridership as Students Return to College Campuses

Ahead of fall semester, micromobility company renews operational permits across more than a dozen campuses including UCLA, University of Florida, and University of Kentucky

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that it has renewed its operational permits across more than a dozen campuses in North America, including esteemed institutions such as University of California, Los Angeles, University of Florida, The Ohio State University, University of Tennessee, and University of Kentucky. The company anticipates a strong increase in university ridership as students return to college campuses for the fall semester.





Bird operates on hundreds of campuses across the United States and Canada, providing e-scooters to students across nearly 40 states. Bird’s campus programs have proven popular for their convenience, sustainability, and practicality, providing students, faculty, and staff with a fun, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation. The initiative is a response to the growing demand for affordable and environment-friendly transit options on college campuses, and students are taking advantage. For example, Bird rides at the University of Kentucky have accounted for 27,000 miles traveled and over 3,000 hours so far in 2023.

“ Working with colleges and universities across the nation, Bird is able to provide a solution to address the unique transportation needs of college communities,” says Stewart Lyons, President of Bird Global. “ Our e-scooters offer a practical alternative for short-distance travel across campus while helping to reduce vehicle congestion, carbon emissions, and the need for additional parking infrastructure.”

In addition to offering a convenient transportation solution, Bird also engages with universities in workshops and community events that promote safety and are intended to help riders gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to ride responsibly.

“ We’re thrilled with the positive feedback from students, faculty, and staff, all of whom have embraced Bird as an integral part of campus life. We’re committed to continue expanding our footprint and bringing our reliable and green transportation solution to more campuses nationwide,” added Lyons.

As the company continues on its plans of rapid growth, Bird remains focused on advancing its mission to make cities more livable by reducing car usage, traffic, and carbon emissions. For more information about Bird and its micromobility solutions, please visit www.bird.co.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “intend,” “demonstrate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “should,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other factors may cause Bird’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and such factors are discussed in Bird’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent reports filed by Bird with the SEC. Copies of Bird’s filings with the SEC may be obtained at the “SEC Filings” section of Bird’s website at www.bird.co or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Bird is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by the federal securities laws.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Investor@bird.co

Media Contact

Press@bird.co