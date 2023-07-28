Bird Announces Major Summer Price Reduction for Austin Riders

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, is thrilled to announce a significant summer price reduction for its ride services in Austin, Texas. This move underscores Bird’s commitment to making clean, efficient, and affordable transportation accessible to everyone in this vibrant city.





Starting today, Bird users in Austin will pay only $.29 per minute, making it easier than ever to get around the city while reducing their carbon footprint and helping ease traffic congestion.

“ We understand that affordability can be a major barrier to adopting new forms of transportation,” says Stewart Lyons, President of Bird Global. “ By significantly reducing our prices in Austin, we are making a conscious effort to encourage more residents to choose greener modes of transport, thereby contributing to the city’s sustainability goals.”

Bird invites both new and existing users in Austin to take advantage of these low, summer rates. By doing so, they are not only choosing a cost-effective way to navigate their city but also helping to create a more sustainable future for this unique and dynamic Texan community. So let’s ride together, Austin, and make our city an even better place to live, work, and play.

For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co.

About Bird



Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

Contacts

Media Contact



Press@bird.co

Investor Contact



Investor@bird.co