Biotech Veteran Marc Yoskowitz Named Evozyne CEO

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicago-based Evozyne today announced Marc Yoskowitz as CEO of the generative AI-driven biotech.





Yoskowitz, most recently chief strategy officer and executive vice president, life sciences, at Tempus AI, will further develop the company’s strategy, focusing its generative AI platform on drug discovery in areas of high unmet patient need. Yoskowitz has held executive leadership positions with Pfizer, Hospira and McKinsey & Company, bringing deep biopharmaceutical, corporate development and strategy expertise to the role.

“The application of AI in healthcare has reached an inflection point to accelerate drug discovery and help patients who lack effective treatments. Leading a company that is pioneering this technology and developing novel proteins is an unparalleled opportunity,” Yoskowitz said. “Evozyne is focused on developing a strong pipeline of promising treatments and I look forward to leading this world-class team to address unmet patient needs.”

In its first three years, Evozyne delivered functional proof-of-concept results for strategic partners including NVIDIA and Takeda, producing proteins designed to high-performance specifications for therapeutic applications. Its investors include OrbiMed, Fidelity Management & Research Company, NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm, Paragon Biosciences and Valor Equity Partners.

Yoskowitz succeeds Mike Gamson, who refined Evozyne’s corporate strategy and closed Series B financing in 2023. Gamson was named vice chair of Evozyne’s board of directors and will maintain an advisory role.

Founded in 2020 by Paragon Biosciences, Evozyne develops novel proteins that solve high-impact problems in human health. It is developing therapeutic platforms focused on immune response modulation and high-performance gene editors.

About Evozyne

Evozyne creates novel protein systems that enable a healthier world. For more information, visit https://www.evozyne.com/.

About Paragon Biosciences, LLC

Paragon Biosciences is a global life science leader that creates, builds and funds innovative biology-based companies. We accelerate scientific breakthroughs to address unmet medical needs. Learn more at https://www.paragonbiosci.com.

Contacts

Sheridan Chaney

312.847.1323



sc@paragonbiosci.com