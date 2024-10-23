Bioptimus and Proscia Collaborate to Accelerate AI Innovation in Scientific Research and Drug Development for Improved Patient Care

Bioptimus’ H-optimus-0 Foundation Model Now Available with Proscia’s Concentriq ® Embeddings for Rapid AI Development

With 1.1 billion parameters, H-optimus-0 is the largest open-source AI foundation model tailored specifically for pathology, delivering state-of-the-art performance in critical tasks advancing model development for AI-driven research, drug development, and diagnostics, from detecting cancerous cells to identifying genetic abnormalities in tumors

As Concentriq Embeddings seamlessly delivers a collection of pathology foundation models to AI developers and research scientists on the Concentriq platform, they can now apply their organization’s large proprietary datasets to H-optimus-0 and execute it in routine R&D workflows

PARIS & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bioptimus, a French startup building the reference AI foundation model in biology, is excited to announce that its best-in-class H-optimus-0 foundation model is now integrated into Proscia’s Concentriq® Embeddings, enabling data scientists and researchers in pathology and life sciences to achieve breakthroughs in AI development at unprecedented speed and scale. This integration adds H-optimus-0 to the collection of foundation models that Concentriq Embeddings makes available on the Concentriq software platform where an enterprise’s data is stored, enriched, and analyzed from discovery to clinical trial.





David Cahané, Co-Founder and General Manager at Bioptimus, said: ​​“H-optimus-0 has set new benchmarks in AI performance, delivering best-in-class results. Our mission is to empower the scientific community and we are excited to discover what will be built on top of our cutting-edge histology foundation model. By integrating H-optimus-0 into Concentriq Embeddings, Proscia’s users now have access to a powerful tool that accelerates AI model development and drives breakthroughs not only in precision medicine, but also for therapeutic research and development.”

With its unprecedented scale and depth of training within the open-source community, H-optimus-0 leverages cutting-edge AI technology to drive the development of models that can enhance the precision and efficiency of pathology diagnostics, consistently meeting the performance or outperforming existing models and setting new standards in the field. Trained on a vast dataset of over 500,000 pathology slides, H-optimus-0 has been exposed to a diverse array of cases, enabling it to generalize effectively across different scenarios.

Real-World Data Enhancing Foundation Models

Proscia’s real-world data (RWD) has been a key contributor to the success of foundation models like H-optimus-0. With high-quality, diverse, and clinically relevant datasets, Proscia’s RWD has enabled the creation of scalable models capable of powering large-scale AI development across multiple therapeutic areas. These models are transforming pathology AI development and playing a pivotal role in enabling innovations in pathology and beyond that can ultimately bring therapies to patients faster.

David West, CEO at Proscia, said: “From Concentriq Embeddings to our real-world data offering, we are committed to giving life sciences and pathology teams the tools they need to advance the next precision therapies and diagnostics. Adding Bioptimus’ H-optimus-0 to Concentriq Embeddings will help our users rapidly build high-performing algorithms at scale and unlock the promise of AI-driven therapeutic research and development.”

Join the Conversation: Unlocking the Full Value of Foundation Models in Pathology AI

To explore how foundation models like H-optimus-0 are transforming pathology AI development, Bioptimus will join Proscia’s exclusive webinar, providing insights into the practical strategies for leveraging these advanced models to accelerate AI innovation in pathology. Key topics include the pivotal role of computational pathology in driving breakthroughs in precision medicine and therapeutic R&D, and how foundation models like H-optimus-0 are transforming AI development in pathology. To learn more, visit the registration page here.

About Bioptimus

Bioptimus is building the reference AI foundation model in biology to drive advancements in scientific research and biotechnological innovation. Leveraging a team of world-class experts, employing state-of-the-art AI technologies and accessing unique proprietary data at scale, we aim to fuel breakthrough discoveries and accelerate innovations in biomedicine and beyond. For more information, please visit https://www.bioptimus.com.

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology’s transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and was the first to secure CE-IVDR certification to advance digital pathology primary diagnosis in the European Union. For more information, visit proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

