BIOMEDevice Boston Sees Significant Annual Increase and Expects Continued Growth for November Silicon Valley Show

More than 1,400 verified attendees convened at the Boston Convention & Exhibition, presenting a wide cross-selection of verticals in the medtech sector.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biomed—BIOMEDevice Boston, the premiere event for medical manufacturing and device engineers, brands, and innovative thought leaders from the region’s top start-ups and medical device OEMs, convened with more than 1,400 attendees and 200-plus exhibitors across the industry under one roof.

Held from Sept. 28-29 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, BIOMEDevice Boston brought in top-tier organizations in the medtech field that brought the newest innovations and ideas to the forefront such as Accumold, Canon U.S.A., Canon Virginia, Inc., Fang Consulting, Ltd., Flexan, Freudenberg Medical, John Evans’ Sons, Inc., Judson A. Smith Company, maxon, Medbio, Minnesota Rubber & Plastics, Natech Plastics, New England Wire Technologies, Strain Measurement Devices, Inc., Velentium and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., showcasing the latest technologies shaping the medical device landscape.

Keynote headliner, Theranos whistleblower Erika Cheung, opened the two-day event attracting an audience of more than 200 guests to the Center Stage. The presentation on ethics within the medical industry touched on her experience with Theranos in detail and how she is currently leading non-profit, Ethics in Entrepreneurship, to keep honesty at the forefront in the medical industry.

In addition to this, BIOMEDevice Boston focused on highlighting innovation at the early stages through the Start-Up Stadium, hosting six curated start-up organizations to present their businesses to investors, trades associations, executive leaders, and world-class exhibitors for the newest advancements in medical device and medtech.

“The turnout for BIOMEDevice Boston in 2022 was incredible this year. We had a 74% increase from the 2021 show, emphasizing why it is so important for these face-to-face interactions,” says Adrienne Zepeda, Group Event Director. “A large portion of our attendees hold significant decision-making power and leveraged BIOMEDevice Boston as a strategic means to move business forward, whether that be learning through expert-led sessions, meeting customers in-person, or discovering new partners to break into a new vertical.”

The Smart Event platform also benefitted participant experience onsite and remote, built to further engage, foster, and provide pre-show planning and post-show return. The platform is strategically designed to augment the in-person experience, enabling exhibitors to hold meetings with new leads, increase visibility to attendees, and connect with targeted audiences. Registrants have access to the Smart Event platform before the show opens and for two weeks afterward, giving access to keynotes recordings, exhibitor lists and more. For those who attended BIOMEDevice Boston, the Smart Event access is set to expire October 14, plan to access post-show content and lists through the Smart Event link here.

With the upcoming anticipation for BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley, BIOMEDevice will provide the medical device and technology industry another chance to connect on the West Coast from Nov. 29-30 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Register now to attend the live event here as well as access the Smart Event planner ahead of the show.

For those outside of the West Coast unable to attend BIOMEDevice Silicon Valley in person, check out how to obtain exclusive remote access to the Smart Event platform here.

