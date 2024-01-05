BioMed Realty Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Officer Promotions

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioMed Realty (the “Company”), a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, announced today the promotions of Tracy Letchworth, Ed McDonald and Kevin Vu to the role of Vice President. These promotions are a testament to the Company’s commitment to fostering a team of exceptional leaders and recognizing outstanding talent within the Company.









“Since joining BioMed Realty, Tracy, Ed and Kevin have provided valuable and expert leadership across the Company’s property management, development and investment disciplines,” said Tim Schoen, CEO of BioMed Realty. “Their commitment to our core values has significantly advanced our Company’s objectives and has directly enhanced the experiences of our tenants and the broader community. Their leadership will continue to drive our Company’s success as we provide the critical infrastructure for the innovation sectors of the US and UK economies.”

Highlighted below are the profiles of the newly promoted officers:

Tracy Letchworth becomes Vice President, Property Management, after serving as Regional Director, Property Management. Ms. Letchworth has direct oversight of the property management for BioMed Realty’s Bay Area operating portfolio. Prior to joining BioMed Realty in 2021, she served as Vice President for The Swig Company and Transwestern. Ms. Letchworth holds IREM’s Certified Property Manager (CPM®) designation and received a Bachelor of Science in Real Estate and Urban Land Development with Honors from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Ed McDonald becomes Vice President, Development, after serving as Senior Director, Development. Mr. McDonald joined BioMed Realty in 2013 and has led many of the Company’s development projects in both Cambridge and Somerville. This new position expands his leadership role within the Company’s East Coast development department. Prior to BioMed Realty, Mr. McDonald practiced architecture at several firms in Cambridge and Boston. He earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Cornell University and an MBA from The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Kevin Vu becomes Vice President, Investments, after serving as Senior Director, Investments. Mr. Vu has played key roles on the Investments team since joining BioMed Realty in 2021, helping to expand the Company’s footprint in its core innovation markets. Previously, he was in Barclays’ Investment Banking group, focusing on sell-side mergers & acquisitions and capital markets transactions in the San Francisco Bay Area. Mr. Vu is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and holds an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at the University of California, Los Angeles and an undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California.

BioMed Realty continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering leadership excellence as the Company helps contribute to the expansion of the life science and technology sectors.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed Realty owns and operates high quality life science real estate comprising—as of September 30, 2023—16.6 million square feet concentrated in leading innovation markets throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder and Cambridge, UK. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier in process development platform with 2.9 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction and 8.5 million square feet of future development platform in these core innovation markets to meet the demand of the life science and technology industries. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com and follow the company on X @biomedrealty.

