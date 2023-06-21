Biolinq and Taisho Pharmaceutical Announce Strategic Collaboration and Exclusive License Agreement in Japan

Taisho Pharmaceutical Named Commercial Partner for Biolinq’s Novel Biowearable Technology

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biolinq Incorporated, a medtech company that is developing novel biosensing technologies, has signed an exclusive license agreement with Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., to commercialize a new generation of glucose monitoring products in Japan.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate to obtain regulatory approval for intradermal glucose sensing products in one of the largest medical device markets in the world. As the leading OTC pharmaceutical company in Japan, Taisho’s brand recognition and commercial reach covers a large majority of the health clinics that provide care for people with diabetes.

“Taisho’s profound commitment to improving health has been a cornerstone of its success for over 100 years, and we are thrilled to have them as our first commercial partner,” said Jared Tangney, PhD, Biolinq’s co-founder, President & CTO.

Biolinq’s patented technologies include a wearable sensor that uses an array of microneedles to measure glucose levels from the intradermal space just beneath the surface of the skin, and an integrated user interface that provides real-time feedback.

“The Biolinq solution is designed to inspire and inform healthy lifestyle choices with an engaging user experience,” said Taisho Pharmaceutical’s CEO, Mr. Shigeru Uehara. “This aligns with our mission to enter the medical device market with novel technologies to improve metabolic health.”

“We are humbled by Taisho’s unwavering support and diverse portfolio of leading consumer health products and brands in Japan. Our mission to light pathways toward better health can be realized with this important partnership,” said Rich Yang, Biolinq’s CEO.

For more information about Taisho, visit taisho.co.jp/global/.

Biolinq is a medtech company developing novel intradermal sensing technologies designed to measure biomarkers important to the management of many clinical conditions, starting with diabetes and metabolic health. Learn more at biolinq.com.

The Biolinq Sensor is an investigational device that is not yet cleared or approved by the FDA.

