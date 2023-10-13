BioFuture™ 2023 Wraps Up After Convening Hundreds of High-Profile Attendees and Record Numbers of Investors and Media

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biofuture2023–Demy-Colton’s BioFuture™ concluded this week after bringing together hundreds of life sciences, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, health delivery and digital health pioneers – including more than 80 speakers, 150 forward-thinking investors and 50 journalists. Participants assembled in New York to weigh in on what lies ahead in healthcare and bioscience.





BioFuture’s “Big Think” Plenary Sessions, panel discussions, and workshops explored the many factors that will shape and transform the future of health including, among many others, the role of AI, the future of Alzheimer’s disease interventions, consequences of the U.S. IRA healthcare legislation and how we can shift healthcare systems towards well-care from sick-care. Fresh insights were shared by the more than 80 contributing speakers including:

Michael Dowling, President & CEO, Northwell Health

Andy Plump, MD, PhD, President of R&D, Takeda

Vincent Beltrani, PhD, Enterprise Customer Engineer: Healthcare, Life sciences and Quantum AI, Google

Seema Kumar, CEO, Cure

Nouhad Husseini, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Corporate Strategy, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Erik Elenko, PhD, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, PureTech

Rick Bright, PhD, Former Senior Vice President, The Rockefeller Foundation

Mani Mohindru, PhD, CEO & Director, Novasenta

Jonathan Behr, PhD, Partner, Dementia Discovery Fund

Dennis Purcell, Founder, Aisling Capital

And members of the media, including Max Bayer (Fierce Biotech), Hilary Brueck (Insider), Julianna LeMieux, PhD (GEN) and Sony Salzman (ABC News)

Supported by industry leaders such as Google, Regeneron, JP Morgan, Thermo Fisher, Sofinnova, HSBC, Cure, and Takeda, BioFuture™ also featured presentations by dozens of public, private and seed-stage innovation companies and facilitated more than 2,300 one-to-one meeting requests.

Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO of Demy-Colton, said, “We’ve always believed in the transformative power of collaboration and industry-wide synergies. This year’s BioFuture™ brought people together in new and fresh ways, and the energy, discourse and wealth of insights shared are already helping to catalyze the next decade of innovation to transform patients’ lives. I want to thank all of our speakers, moderators, sponsors and participants who helped to make this year’s event so highly productive.”

As part of the Virtual component of BioFuture™, Demy-Colton is providing all registrants with on-demand access to company presentations, audio recordings of all panels, and other content through January 31, 2024. Those interested in accessing program content can log into the partnering platform, HelloPartnering, with their registration information.

About Demy-Colton

Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, Biotech CEO Summit Europe™, Biotech CEO Summit in La Jolla, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision-makers, investors and thought leaders, where investment, learning, and thoughtful conversations thrive. For more information, visit demy-colton.com.

