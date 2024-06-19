Bioelements Expands Into the United States to Offer Biobased, Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging Solutions

Opens Headquarters in Houston; BIOLab Scientific Research Facility Planned

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bioelements Group, a leading sustainable packaging company in Latin America, announced today its expansion into the United States with the opening of U.S. headquarters in Houston and with a BIOLab research facility planned for the future. The company develops and offers an innovative packaging portfolio which includes different types of biobased, biodegradable and compostable materials developed through science and technology.





Based in Santiago, Chile, with a presence in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, Bioelements is a leading developer and provider of different biobased, biodegradable and compostable packaging solutions that are used by some of the world’s biggest and most well-known brands, including Adidas Chile-Peru, Australis Seafoods, Justo, Privalia, Walmart Mexico, among others.

According to CEO and Founder Ignacio Parada, the goal of the expansion is to get closer to the packaging needs of brands in the United States in the retail, e-commerce, food, home and personal care, and specialties markets by focusing on developing U.S.-based capabilities as demand continues to grow for sustainable packaging in the world’s largest economic market.

“We have been very successful in Latin America and have developed applied technologies to create biodegradable packaging products for many U.S.-based companies,” said Parada. “We’ve always developed this packaging within the constraints of local regulations and the custom needs of brands. We want to do the same thing in the United States and be the number one supplier of biodegradable packaging to brands of all kinds in the U.S. market, offering direct service through local teams in Chicago, New York and Orlando as well as Houston.”

Bioelements develops and offers innovative sustainable flexible packaging through science and technology by transforming it into food for microorganisms and fungi in as little as three months and no longer than 20 months. Depending on the product and formulation used, Bioelements’ products can biodegrade under aerobic and anaerobic conditions. The company has developed over 30 formulations, such as Bio E grade, customized to fulfill client needs and comply with the regulations of the countries in which Bioelements operates. These formulations reduce the footprint left on the Earth and align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Bioelements is a designated B Corp by B Lab’s independent Standards Advisory Council for high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The company is committed to the Race to Zero and is part of the UN Global Compact.

Bioelements collaborates with some 17 scientific institutions across Latin America. Through a rigorous process, they validate or certify the bio-based content, as well as the capability to biodegrade, to be compostable and the non-toxicity of Bioelements’ diverse products, aligning with international standards. The company expects to have similar partnerships with academic institutions here in the United States in the near future.

“We are using science and technology to deliver biodegradable packaging solutions that meet the sustainable challenges of U.S. brands to help them achieve their business goals while doing good things for the Earth,” Parada said. “While we are helping brands address one of the biggest issues facing society today, we are doing it thoughtfully and with scientific discovery that not only creates solutions to solve the packaging waste challenge but in a fashion that gives back to the Earth and works to keep it clean.”

Bioelements Group develops and produces biobased, biodegradable and compostable packaging that transforms into food for fungi and microorganisms in a maximum of 20 months. With a presence in six countries, the group has scientific research operations in Santiago, Chile and Houston, TX. Bioelements works with some 17 scientific institutions to solve customers’ packaging requirements. Offering some 30 formulations for biodegradable packaging, Bioelements delivers solutions to more than 250 customers in Latin America and the United States. For more information about Bioelement’s biodegradable packaging solutions in the United States, visit https://www.bioelementsla.com/en/home-en/

