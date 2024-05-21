Biodesix to Present New Data on the Nodify XL2® Test at ATS 2024 Annual Meeting

Data highlights ability of the Nodify XL2 test to identify benign nodules in patients with emphysema

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BDSX #patientsfirst–Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced that new data will be presented today at the 2024 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference in San Diego, California. The presentation, titled “Performance comparison of a blood-based integrated classifier for lung nodule risk stratification in patients with versus without emphysema,” will be presented by Arthur Romero MD, MSC, FCCP, Associate Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.





Emphysema is a common comorbid pulmonary condition in patients with lung nodules and presents unique diagnostic and treatment challenges. The presentation will review a subgroup analysis of 280 patients enrolled in the prospective, real-world ORACLE study (NCT03766958), demonstrating that the Nodify XL2 test has high negative predictive value, or true negative rate, in patients with and without emphysema. These results suggest that the test can assist with ruling out lung cancer regardless of a patient’s emphysema status.

“During the course of emphysema treatment, many of our patients present with suspicious lung nodules,” said Dr. Romero. “Until we are confident that the lung nodule is benign, we cannot proceed with certain emphysema treatments capable of improving quality of life. Some nodules need to be followed for up to two years to establish stability, but many patients cannot wait this long. Using the Nodify XL2 test in these patients may help us avoid unnecessary diagnostic procedures and delays, allowing us to safely proceed with needed emphysema treatments.”

Details on the presentation are below:

Presentation Title: Performance comparison of a blood-based integrated classifier for lung nodule risk stratification in patients with versus without emphysema



Session Date and Time: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 2:15 pm PT



Location: Room 29 A-D



Presenter: Arthur Romero, MD, MSC, FCCP

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions and services company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix offers five Medicare-covered tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood-based Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® targeted ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS® test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an average of two to three business days, expediting the time to treatment. Biodesix collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

