Biodesix to Present New Data on Liquid Biopsy Technologies at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

Studies highlight advancements in technology to detect cell-free DNA and rapid turnaround time in a real-world clinical setting

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BDSX #patientsfirst–Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced that new data was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 in San Diego, California. These presentations highlight advancements in liquid biopsy technologies that detect cell free DNA (cfDNA) and the clinical value of rapid turnaround time to detect actionable tumor mutations in a real-world clinical setting.





Details on the poster presentations:

Presentation Title: Single cell and cell-free nucleic acid analyses of liquid biopsy specimens from a blood collection tube using a new droplet digital PCR system



Abstract Number: 3706



Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 8, 2024 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM PT



Session Title: Circulating Tumor Cells 1



Presenter: Leisa Jackson

Presentation Title: Real-world assessment of turn-around time for actionable variant testing in NSCLC in the community setting



Abstract Number: 6474



Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM PT



Session Title: Profiling Cancer with Real-World Evidence



Presenter: Gary Pestano, PhD

An independent presentation of an exploratory analysis from the FLAURA2 clinical study, sponsored by AstraZeneca, was also presented as a plenary session:

Presentation Title: FLAURA2: exploratory analysis of baseline (BL) and on-treatment plasma EGFRm dynamics in patients (pts) with EGFRm advanced NSCLC treated with first-line (1L) osimertinib (osi) ± platinum-pemetrexed



Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 9, 2024 10:45 – 11:00 AM PT



Session Title: Biomarkers: Quantifying Pharmacodynamic Modulation



Presenter: Pasi Jänne, MD, PhD

The analysis evaluated the prognostic and predictive nature of EGFR mutations (EGFRm) detected in plasma in patients with locally advanced/metastatic EGFRm non-small cell lung cancer receiving first-line osimertinib in combination with chemotherapy versus osimertinib monotherapy. Biodesix supported this research by providing the EGFRm testing using Droplet Digital™ PCR* (ddPCR™) on plasma samples collected prior to treatment and three and six weeks after treatment initiation. EGFRm testing is offered in a clinical setting by Biodesix as part of the GeneStrat® ddPCR targeted mutation test. Results suggest that baseline detection of plasma EGFRm may identify a subgroup of patients who would derive most benefit from the addition of platinum-pemetrexed chemotherapy to osimertinib as first-line treatment for EGFR-mutated advanced NSCLC.

*Droplet Digital and ddPCR are trademarks of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions and services company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix offers five Medicare-covered tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood-based Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQLung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® targeted ddPCR™ test, the GeneStrat NGS® test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in an average of two to three business days, expediting the time to treatment. Biodesix collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

