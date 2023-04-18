BioConsortia Launches Largest Field Trials Program in Its History and Announces Closing of Financing Round

Spring 2023 Field Trials Program Aims to Expand Product Understanding in Advance of Commercialization; Financing will Fuel Pipeline Growth





DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioConsortia, Inc. today announces implementation of its largest proprietary field trials program to date, with hundreds of tests planned or already underway for the 2023 field season. These field trials are the final development stage of the company’s new products for nitrogen fixation, nematode control, disease control and plant biostimulation.

According to BioConsortia CEO, Marcus Meadows-Smith, “2023 represents our broadest BioConsortia-directed field testing program yet, as our robust pipeline now contains a wide variety of products in late-stage development. These field trials will demonstrate the breadth and diversity of our pipeline, with solutions for yield-robbing nematodes, the negative effects of nitrogen use, and food waste. These fields tests will emphasize our focus on unleashing the power of microbes to meet the world’s food needs while reducing agriculture’s ecological impact.”

BioConsortia’s proprietary field trials expand on programs planned by potential commercial collaborators, as well as with existing partners like The Mosaic Company, BioConsortia’s commercial partner for nitrogen-fixing microbes in key territories. These third parties will increase their understanding of BioConsortia’s products through field testing conducted during 2023 in Asia, Latin America, and Europe, as well as North American markets. BioConsortia, which is focused exclusively on product research and development, relies on commercial partners to bring its microbial products to market as seed treatments, foliar or in-furrow sprays and post-harvest applications that increase and protect agricultural yield.

BioConsortia Closes Internal Financing Round

BioConsortia also announces it has recently closed an internal financing round sufficient to take it through its next value inflection point. Existing investor Otter Capital led the round, excited by on-going product development progress and expansion into new territories including Brazil and Europe. BioConsortia plans to use the new capital to fuel international growth, expand its ecosystem of commercial partners and advance its pipeline of transformational products for agriculture.

ABOUT BIOCONSORTIA

BioConsortia, Inc. develops superior microbial products that protect plants, enhance fertility, and increase yields while improving the sustainability of agriculture for our environment. Pioneering the use of directed selection within microbial communities, our patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process and cutting-edge GenePro genomics and gene-engineering platform enable us to predict, design, and unleash the natural power of microbes.

BioConsortia’s microbial products deliver superior efficacy, higher consistency, and easier grower adoption. Our rich pipeline includes nitrogen fixation microbes to replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers; nutrient use efficiency and biostimulants to increase crop yields; bionematicides & biofungicides to protect crops from pests and diseases; and products for post-harvest pathogen control to safeguard food waste in the distribution chain, retail store and home. BioConsortia is producing breakthrough solutions for growers in major agricultural markets with multiple environmental benefits.

