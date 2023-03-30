BioConnect’s Link Solution for Data Center Cabinets and Remote Enclosures Wins SIA’s 2023 New Product Showcase Award for Best in Data and Systems Cybersecurity

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the fourth year in a row, BioConnect was recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) as an award winner at the 2023 SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards, the flagship awards program presented in partnership with ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.

BioConnect was selected as the 2023 winner of the category of Best in Data and Systems Cyber Security for its Link Solution for Data Center Cabinets and Remote Enclosures as part of the company’s Trust Platform and was honored March 29 during an award ceremony. BioConnect will be on display March 29-31 in Booth #22067 on the ISC West show floor.

BioConnect’s Link Solution for Data Center Cabinets is an IoT device and cloud software offering that increases the security of data center cabinets and remote enclosure infrastructure. It provides the ability to remotely enroll and authorize access by contractors and maintenance staff, an autonomous edge design to work offline when required, and cybersecurity at scale (confidentiality, integrity and availability).

“BioConnect is thrilled to be recognized by SIA for our Link Solution. This technology reduces the risk of breaches to Data Center Cabinets, Wiring Closets and Remote Enclosures which is a cyber physical security blind spot for many large organizations. We are proud of the work we have done, and we are honored to be selected as the winner amongst a competitive category of impressive solutions,” Courtney Gibson, Chief Technology and Security Officer, BioConnect.

“SIA congratulates the 2023 SIA NPS Awards honorees for being selected in this year’s competitive program,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA applauds all the 2023 award winners, including BioConnect, whose contributions stood out among the impressive field of entrants to earn the Data and Systems Cyber Security recognition.”

Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry’s premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2023, following significant deliberations, the 30+ judges presented awards for technologies covering 26 product and service categories. View the full list of SIA NPS award winners here.

BioConnect has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada and is passionately powered by the brightest and most innovative minds. With over 50 BioConnectors, we are quickly growing and scaling towards the future.

