Bioceres Crop Solutions to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

ROSARIO, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) (“Bioceres” or the “Company”), a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change, will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference scheduled for March 17-19, 2024 to be held at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Bioceres’ Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube will attend the event in-person where he will conduct one-on-one meetings on Monday, March 18, and Tuesday, March 19.

36th Annual Roth Conference



Date: March 17-19, 2024



Format: In-person one-on-one meetings



Attendees: Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube



Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the conference, please contact your ROTH representative.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation Crop Nutrition and Protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

Contacts

Bioceres Crop Solutions

Paula Savanti



Head of Investor Relations



investorrelations@biocerescrops.com