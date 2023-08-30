Bioceres Crop Solutions to Host Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ROSARIO, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) (“Bioceres” or the “Company”), a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change, will hold a conference call on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Bioceres Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco, Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube and Head of Investor Relations Paula Savanti will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday September 11, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT Registration link: Click here US Toll Free dial-in number: 1-833-470-1428 International dial-in numbers: Click here Conference ID: 337704 Webcast: Click here

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available through September 18, 2023 following the conference.

US Toll Free Replay Number: 1-866-813-9403 International Replay Number: +44 204 525 0658 Replay ID: 389518

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation Crop Nutrition and Protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

Contacts

Paula Savanti



Head of Investor Relations



investorrelations@biocerescrops.com