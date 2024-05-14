Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Results

Total revenues in 3Q24 were $84.0 million

ROSARIO, Argentina–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change, announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (YoY), unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues in 3Q24 were $84.0 million compared to $93.6 million in the same quarter last year. Operational growth in the business was offset by a $15.7 million accrual of the compensatory payment from Syngenta, in comparison to a $32.9 million accrual in 3Q23.

compared to $93.6 million in the same quarter last year. Operational growth in the business was offset by a $15.7 million accrual of the compensatory payment from Syngenta, in comparison to a $32.9 million accrual in 3Q23. Operating profit was $13.2 million with GAAP net income at $9.8 million .

. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the quarter was $21.1 million, compared to $35.8 million in the year ago quarter. The decrease was driven by the lower compensatory payment accrual, partially softened by improved operational performance.

compared to $35.8 million in the year ago quarter. The decrease was driven by the lower compensatory payment accrual, partially softened by improved operational performance. Regulatory clearance in Brazil unlocks bio-insecticidal/bio-nematicidal solutions , expanding Bioceres’ biologicals portfolio in this geography.

, expanding Bioceres’ biologicals portfolio in this geography. HB4 Soy varieties showed satisfactory performance at farmer level in Brazil, with an average yield improvement of 7% against non-HB4 varieties.

____________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See “Use of non-IFRS financial information” for information regarding our use of Adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation from the most comparable financial measure.

MANAGEMENT REVIEW

Mr. Federico Trucco, Bioceres’ Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are generally satisfied with our third quarter results, despite some delayed sales in our bio-nutrition segment in Argentina and Brazil, which we now expect to realize in our fourth and final fiscal quarter. As anticipated, our third quarter growth is disfavored when compared to the year before, given the disproportional weight of the Syngenta distribution agreement, whose contribution is now more evenly distributed throughout the year. From a qualitative point of view, we continue to see positive developments in Brazil, which we expect to translate into quantitative milestones in one or two seasons. One of these developments was the first regulatory approval for our inactivated Burkholderia bio-control solutions, which we announced last week. This approval creates an immediate opportunity in high value bio-insecticidal markets as well as in our Generation HB4 channel, and ― in one or two seasons ― in broader row-crop markets once our lowest rate formulations are included in the portfolio. Another positive development in Brazil comes from the performance of our first two HB4 soy varieties, where we received favorable feedback from key farmers and expect to increase the current pace of growth. Looking ahead and despite the industry-wide headwinds persisting from last year, we are confident on the attractiveness of our value propositions and the capabilities of our teams to achieve the double-digit growth we are known to deliver.”

Mr. Enrique Lopez Lecube, Bioceres’ Chief Financial Officer, noted: “This year’s third fiscal quarter was marked by a difficult comparison against last year´s third quarter, in which the compensatory payment from the Syngenta agreement drove a substantial portion of sales and explained our profits almost in full. In a scenario of slower-than-expected market dynamics for fertilizers and inoculants in South America and persisting suboptimal conditions for crop protection in the US and Brazil, we were still able to partially offset the $17 million year-over-year difference from the Syngenta agreement by growing the rest of our business’ top line by roughly $8 million. As we head into the last quarter of our fiscal year, we are confident that with a normalized crop nutrition market we will be in good shape to deliver our annual goals of achieving double-digit growth in EBITDA.”

KEY FINANCIAL METRICS

Table 1: 3Q24 Key Financial Metrics

(In millions of U.S. dollars) 3Q23 3Q24 % Change Revenue by Segment Crop Protection 44.3 46.8 6% Seed and Integrated Products 5.9 8.6 46% Crop Nutrition 43.4 28.6 (34%) Total Revenue 93.6 84.0 (10%) Gross Profit 57.5 42.6 (26%) Gross Margin 61.4% 50.8% (1,062 bps) 3Q23 3Q24 % Change GAAP net income or loss 27.5 9.8 (64%) Adjusted EBITDA1 35.8 21.1 (41%)

3Q24 Summary: Total revenues were $84.0 million in 3Q24, compared to $93.6 million for the same quarter last year. The decline is fully explained by a ~$17 million decrease in the accrual of the Syngenta compensatory payment, which was $15.7 million this year, compared to $32.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Excluding these accruals, the business generated $68.3 million in revenues, compared to $60.7 million last year, with modest growth in Crop Protection and Crop Nutrition, the two main business segments contributing material sales during the quarter.

Gross profit for the quarter was $42.6 million, a decline compared to the $57.5 million in 3Q23. As with revenues, the reduction was entirely due to the lower accrual of the compensatory payment this quarter compared to last year. Excluding this, gross profit increased ― although proportionally less than revenues due to product mix ― and overall gross margin remained practically flat.

GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter were $9.8 million and $21.1 million, respectively, compared to $27.5 million and $35.8 million, respectively. The decrease in the compensatory payment translates directly into the bottom line, partially offset by an improved underlying business performance.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call and question-and-answer session, which will be accompanied by a presentation available during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET, 5:30 a.m. PT US Toll Free dial-in number: 1-833-470-1428 International dial-in numbers: Click here Conference ID: 391060 Webcast: Click here

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to register and join.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available through June 6, 2024, following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-866-813-9403 International Replay Number: +44 204 525 0658 Replay ID: 206193

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a leader in the development and commercialization of productivity solutions designed to regenerate agricultural ecosystems while making crops more resilient to climate change. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation Crop Nutrition and Protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include estimated financial data, and any such forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether (i) the health and safety measures implemented to safeguard employees and assure business continuity will be successful and (ii) we will be able to coordinate efforts to ramp up inventories. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the company’s current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from management’s expectations or could affect the company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, including the uncertainties relating to the other factors that are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Figures in million of U.S. dollars) Three-month period



ended 03/31/2024 Three-month period



ended 03/31/2023 Revenues from contracts with customers 84.0 93.0 Initial recognition and changes in the fair value of biological assets at the point of harvest (0.1) 0.6 Cost of sales (41.3) (36.1) Gross profit 42.6 57.5 % Gross profit 51% 61% Operating expenses (30.7) (27.9) Share of profit of JV 0.9 0.4 Change in net realizable value of agricultural products 0.2 (1.1) Other income or expenses, net 0.2 1.0 Operating profit 13.2 29.9 Financial result (4.4) (7.6) Profit/(loss) before income tax 8.8 22.3 Income tax 1.0 5.2 Profit/(loss) for the period 9.8 27.5 Other comprehensive profit 0.2 (0.1) Total comprehensive profit/(loss) 10.0 27.4 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 9.3 28.1 Non-controlling interests 0.5 (0.7) 9.8 27.5 Total comprehensive profit/(loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 9.5 28.2 Non-controlling interests 0.5 (0.8) 10.0 27.4 Weighted average number of shares Basic 62.8 62.0 Diluted 66.8 63.1

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Figures in million of U.S. dollars) ASSETS 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 16.4 48.1 Other financial assets 16.5 12.1 Trade receivables 212.1 158.0 Other receivables 30.7 28.8 Income and minimum presumed recoverable income taxes 1.4 9.4 Inventories 129.2 140.4 Biological assets 1.9 0.1 Total current assets 408.1 397.1 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Other financial assets 0.4 0.4 Other receivables 2.1 2.5 Income and minimum presumed recoverable income taxes 0.0 0.0 Deferred tax assets 9.7 7.3 Investments in joint ventures and associates 42.3 39.3 Investment properties 0.6 3.6 Property, plant and equipment 74.6 67.9 Intangible assets 174.5 173.8 Goodwill 112.2 112.2 Right-of-use leased asset 12.7 13.9 Total non-current assets 428.9 420.9 Total assets 837.0 818.1 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 167.5 150.8 Borrowings 144.2 107.6 Employee benefits and social security 7.8 9.6 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 5.5 24.9 Income tax payable 4.0 0.5 Consideration for acquisition 2.9 1.4 Lease liabilities 3.5 3.9 Total current liabilities 335.4 298.7 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings 18.9 60.7 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 2.8 2.1 Joint ventures and associates 0.0 0.6 Deferred tax liabilities 39.4 35.8 Provisions 0.8 0.9 Consideration for acquisition 2.7 3.6 Secured notes 79.7 75.2 Lease liabilities 24.4 10.0 Total non-current liabilities 153.0 188.9 Total liabilities 488.5 487.6 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent 313.4 298.6 Non-controlling interests 35.2 31.9 Total equity 348.5 330.5 Total equity and liabilities 837.0 818.1

